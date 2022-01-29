BIRDLAND Releases Programming Through February 13th

The Birdland Theatre and Jazz Club has an abundance of performances happening from January 31st through February 13th. Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include John Pizzarelli Swing Seven, SUNY Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra, Greg Abate Quartet, John Pizzarelli Trio and Svetlana's Big Band.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, catch Nick Biello Quartet, Troy Roberts Quartet, Jesse Harris and Gabi Hartmann, Richard Cortez Quartet, Sam Raderman, and Regina Martin and Paul Cuffari. Regular events include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Ensemble. Below is a more detailed list of the performances in the upcoming weeks.

January 31 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Nick Biello Quartet

This exciting saxophonist/multi-instrumentalist and composer Nick Biello has developed a reputation as an exciting and artful musician. Nick has been recorded on hundreds of albums, from his own original projects to his work as a sideman for other artists. His debut album, "Vagabond Soul," released in 2017 on the Truth Revolution Recording Collective features Phil Markowitz, John Benitez, Clarence Penn, Paul Jones, Andrew Renfroe, and Vincent Lionti. He looks forward to bringing his outstanding quartet to the Birdland Theater.

$40 cover / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 1-5 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/1-3); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/4-5) - Birdland Jazz Club

John Pizzarelli Swing Seven

Known the world over as a master of the guitar, John Pizzarelli is a Birdland favorite, bringing packed houses into a frenzy with his incredible musicianship, gallant air, and engaging repertoire. With nearly 30 albums as a leader and more as a sideman, Pizzarelli-the featured guitarist on recordings by greats such as James Taylor, Kristin Chenoweth, Rosemary Clooney, Paul McCartney, Stephane Grapelli, Ray Brown, and his father, Bucky Pizzarelli-has lived his life amongst giants. With Swing Seven, he augments his normal Quartet with horns, and the result is nothing short of a party. Join him for this week of performances.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 2 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 2 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

One of the world's most exciting jazz guitarists for the last 25 years, Frank Vignola's virtuosity and pan-stylistic expertise has led to work with such stars as Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Tommy Emmanuel, and the Boston and New York Pops. This December, Vignola will take charge at Birdland every Wednesday (with two exceptions) for a night of brilliant guitar playing. Accompanied by his versatile and masterful quartet featuring Jimmy Bruno (guitar), Peter Washington or Harvie S (bass), and Vince Cherico (drums), + Special guests: Paul Bollenback (Jan 5), Howard Paul (Jan 12), Bill Wurtzel (Jan 19), Dave Stryker (Jan 26). Guitar and music lovers will delight!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 3-5 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (2/3); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/4-5) - Birdland Theater

Troy Roberts Quartet

Grammy-nominated Troy Roberts celebrates the release of his 13th album as a leader: the aptly titled Best Buddies (Toy Robot, 2021), co-led with guitarist Tim Jago. A native of Perth, Australia, Roberts came to prominence nearly fifteen years ago when he became a semi-finalist in the 2008 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition. Since then he has received 3 DownBeat SM Jazz Soloist Awards and 2 Grammy nominations, touring the globe with Jeff "Tain" Watts, Joey DeFrancesco, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, Christian McBride, Sammy Figueroa, Dave Douglas, Orrin Evans and Kurt Elling, among others. Australian guitarist Tim Jago was a 2015 Semifinalist in the Wes Montgomery International Jazz Guitar Competition. He has performed at the York Jazz and Soul Festival, Perth International Jazz Festival, and Melbourne International Jazz Festivals. Jago is also a member of Troy Roberts' band Nu Jive.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 5 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum





February 6 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

SUNY Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra is an exciting ensemble that performs music from all over Latin America. Featuring top students from the Purchase College Conservatory of Music, the PLJO explores numerous genres including Mambo, Cha-Cha, Danzon, Festejo, and Porro. Whether performing classic compositions by the masters or newer works commissioned for the ensemble, seeing and hearing the PLJO is always a memorable occasion.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 6 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Jesse Harris and Gabi Hartmann

New York City native and Grammy-winner Jesse Harris has cultivated a star-studded career across genres. The composer of the Grammy-winning Norah Jones hit, "Don't Know Why,"

Harris is a master songwriter-with 17 albums as a leader-whose songs have been performed by Smokey Robinson, George Benson, Pat Metheny, and Kandace Springs. Composing the soundtrack to the Ethan Hawke movie The Hottest State allowed his songs to be performed by stars such as Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Cat Power, Feist, The Black Keys, M. Ward, Brad Mehldau, and Bright Eyes. Harris's unique brand of music is supported perfectly by Parisian vocalist Gabi Hartmann, whose debut collection of songs, 2021's Always Seem to Get Things Wrong, features her mellow, languorous tone and lush, peaceful textures. On this night at the Theater, Jesse Harris will lead his band accompanied by Hartmann for the 7:00pm set. Then, for the 9:30pm set, Hartmann will lead the band accompanied by Harris.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 6 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) and the pared down, 10-piece Ensemble, who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



February 7 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Greg Abate Quartet

International jazz recording artist Greg Abate is a swinging, powerful saxophonist with deep hard bop roots and a modernist's ethos. With 17 albums as a leader over the past 30 years featuring such luminaries of jazz as Billy Hart, Rufus Reid, Kenny Washington, Hilton Ruiz, Phil Woods, Gary Smulyan, Claudio Roditi, George Mraz and many others, Abate is as seasoned veteran and a master of the saxophone. His storied career included tours with Ray Charles's and Artie Shaw's Orchestras in the 1970s and 80s and performances across Europe, the UK, Russia, the U.S., and Canada. Inducted in 2016 to the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame, Abate maintains an active touring schedule as a performer and clinician. His latest recording, Magic Dance, features the Kenny Barron Trio of Barron, Dezron Douglas, and Johnathan Blake, playing Barron's music. Abate plays Conn-Selmer saxophones.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 7 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Richard Cortez Quartet

Experience this charmingly genuine and often shockingly relatable interpretation of The Great American Songbook. Peppered with comedic storytelling and comprised of some of NYC's most celebrated jazz musicians, The Richard Cortez Band is appearing for the first time at the historical New York jazz club, Birdland Theater. Inspired by Dinah Washington's iconic album Dinah Jams, this horn driven, high-octane septet will surprise and thrill you. Anticipate an evening of laughter, intense feeling, and true elation with The Richard Cortez Band LIVE at Birdland.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 8-12 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/8-10); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/11-12) - Birdland Jazz Club

John Pizzarelli Trio: Tribute to George Shearing

World-renowned guitarist and bandleader John Pizzarelli will spend two weeks at Birdland this February. The 2020 GRAMMY-winner will bring in a septet for the first week, but in this second week, he pares things down to a trio format. With this group, the Birdland favorite will pay tribute to legendary British jazz composer and pianist George Shearing. Pizzarelli's trio-composed of his brother, bassist Martin Pizzarelli, and pianist Ray Kennedy-is known for its upbeat, swinging arrangements that serve up danceable rhythms, joyous melodies, and virtuosic improvisations. They're sure to dazzle audiences and leave them smiling.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 9 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum





February 9 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Sam Raderman

With an original voice and a strong connection to the lineage of jazz guitar, Sam Raderman has established himself as a popular bandleader and freelance musician. Sam's style is equal parts bebop, blues and swing. He performs frequently in many of New York's top jazz venues. He has also appeared on the CBS Morning Show, A&E and the Turner Classic Movies Cruise. Sam is proud to have worked with Freddy Cole, Ralph Lalama, The George Gee Swing Orchestra, The Hot Sardines, Ed Cherry, Randy Johnston, Mike Sailors, Jason Prover and many other outstanding artists and ensembles. As a sideman, he has been featured on numerous recordings, and recently released his debut album entitled, "With Great Pleasure".

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 11 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



February 13 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Svetlana's Big Band: Special Valentine's Day Eve Show

Svetlana's Big Band combines classic big band sound, thrilling arrangements by the best NYC big band arrangers, and Svetlana's own captivating front woman stage presence and vocals that are at once "lush" (NY Music Daily) and "energetic" (Wall Street Journal)! Svetlana's Big Band reflects the idealism of the sound of vintage swing bands while at the same time offering a thrilling experience that can be appreciated both by the jazz lovers and the 21st century modern audiences alike! Just for this Valentine's Day Eve Svetlana has prepared a lustrous dynamic (and romantic!) set of her favorite love songs, including big band arrangements of her chart-topping movie music record, the serpentine jazz love song classics and her own originals. The band is co-Directed by the Emily Fredrickson (Dee Dee Bridgewater Big Band) and includes NYC top talent, including Jason Marshall, Nicole Glover, Willerm Delisfort, Curtis Nowosad, Wayne Tucker, Anthony Hervey, more. So "prepare to swing and be moved!" (JazzLives) and experience the "sweet and naughty" (JazzLives) magic in this special Valentine's Day Eve show celebrating Love-and feel your pulse quicken and your hearts thaw out from the winter blues!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 13 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Octet

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



February 13 (Sunday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Regina Martin's Decades of Love ft. Paul Cuffari

Described by George Benson's bassist Stanley Banks as "the closest you will ever get to the spirit of Janis [Joplin]," Regina Martin is a phenomenon. In possession of a robust, powerful voice, Martin wows her audiences with her no-holds-barred style. Influenced by such icons as Joplin and Aretha Franklin, she brought her from-the-hip style to performances with Richie Cannata, Jinx Jones, Chris Cain and the Tommy Castro Band. On this Valentine's Eve at Birdland Theater, Martin will sing love songs that span five decades. She is supported by pianist Mike Bond and bassist Paul Cuffari. Precocious bassist Cuffari, who has worked with Lenny White and Enoch Smith Jr., toured and recorded as a part of the late master trumpeter Wallace Roney's final quintet. Don't miss Regina Martin on this evening of love.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

