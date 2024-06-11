BADA SWING! Comes to 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Bada Swing! on June 27, 2024. This performance is a lounge-jazz musical about two disgusting old men. The boys are back, baby! Bobby Bingus and Tommy Linguini, two 1960's crooners whose careers, livers, and opinions have seen better days. This once-in-a-lifetime reunion concert promises you undeniable chemistry while performing their greatest hits. However after a deep-seated conflict is revealed, the audience will witness two legends attempt to avoid vulnerability at all costs. Bobby and Tommy’s decline mirrors the evolution of gender and acceptable conduct. Everything is sure to go perfectly. We guarantee it!

'Bada Swing!' written/performed by musicians/comedians, Josh Nasser (Comedy Central, Vulture) and Michelle Chan Bennett (Vulture, UCB) with music direction from Andy Bell (Ars Nova) as well as direction from Emily Olcott (Ars Nova, UCB). The show will feature a live band and an opening set from amazing guests Rose Kelso (Comedy Central, The Tonight Show, Adult Swim) & Two Tree Hill (TikTok).

Josh Nasser & Michelle Chan Bennett as Bada Swing! play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 27, 2024 Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees.) Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE TEAM OF BADA SWING!

Michelle Chan Bennett (she/her) is an NYC-based writer and actor whose work has been featured in Vulture, New York Sketchfest, Montreal Sketchfest, and Chicago Sketchfest. Currently, she is a proud writer/performer on Upright Citizens Brigade’s Betty and Maude Nights. Formerly a CAMP resident with Ars Nova where her musical comedy, Bada Swing! premiered off-broadway in May 2023. You may have seen her dancing in Ziwe’s Pop Show or starring as “Cheryl” in the BIPOC murder mystery play, The Art of Killin’ It.

Josh Nasser is an NYC based actor and stand-up comedian. His comedy has been featured on Comedy Central’s YouTube Channel. Vulture and onmogul.com have both named Josh as one of the best up and coming comedians in NYC. Josh currently hosts the NYTimes recommended comedy show, Oh, Such a Huge Show, Oh at the Bell House and has also written episodes for the Story Pirates Podcast, which adapts children's stories into musical comedy sketches. You can find his previous work at joshnasser.com. And of course his favorite food is plain cheese pizza. He knows that’s a boring choice and he will work on it.

Andy Bell is a multi-instrumentalist composer and producer living in Brooklyn.

