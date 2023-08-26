BACKSTAGE BABBLE CELEBRATES TONY AWARDS HISTORY, Adam Pascal, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit Click Here for more information.

BACKSTAGE BABBLE CELEBRATES TONY AWARDS HISTORY, FEAT. AUSTIN PENDLETON & MORE! – AUGUST 28 AT 7PM

In 2023, the Tony Awards almost didn't happen because of a Writers Guild strike. But did you know this wasn't the first time the awards show has overcome that challenge? Charles Kirsch, the 15-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, will be on hand to provide this and other fun facts, favorites, and maybe even a short quiz about the history of Broadway's Biggest Night. He will be joined by a stellar group of Tony winners, nominees, and fellow obsessives performing music from nominated shows. Like the awards themselves, this event will be star-studded, funny, and one-time-only. Joined by Alex Rybeck on piano.

Featuring Elena Bennett, Damon Evans, Willy Falk, Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, John-Andrew Morrison, Lee Roy Reams, Austin Pendleton, Virginia Seidel, Jane Summerhays, Martin Vidnovic, plus a special video appearance by Tony Award winner Daisy Egan.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HONORING BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC VOL 2! FEAT. LEXI LAWSON, ASHLEY JOSSELL, KEISHA GILLES, & MORE – AUGUST 28 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is proud to welcome back Honoring Black Women In Music! Starring Lexi Lawson, Keisha Gilles, Kyrie Courter, and Ashley Jossell alongside several other notable performers. Don't miss out on an evening filled with incredible Black artists who will take you on a journey of self-love, community, and sisterhood. Honoring Black Women in Music! is inspired by a wide variety of phenomenal Black women who continue to push the boundaries of the music industry while paving the way for us by making remarkable, unparalleled, and thought-provoking music. The second installment of Honoring Black Women in Music! will feature the music of a long list of different artists from Eartha Kitt to Whitney Houston to the iconic girl group TLC and you'll hear classics like “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and “Wish I Didn't Miss You” by Angie Stone. Honoring Black Women in Music! is designed to commemorate, uplift, and celebrate Black excellence.

Produced by Ashley Jossell.

Directed by Dev Bondarin and Ashley Jossell.

Music directed by Rashad McPherson.

Joined by Criston Oates (bass) and Shawn Dustin (drums).

Featuring Katelyn Bowman, LaDonna Burns, Kyrie Courter, Keisha Gilles, Olivia Griffin, Karissa Harris, Ashley Jossell, Lexi Lawson, Zachary A. Myers, Sarita Amani Nash, Nattalyee Randall, Alicia Thomas, Anita Welch, and Alyssa Wray.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALL THAT JAZZ! NYC THEATER PERFORMERS SING JAZZ STANDARDS AND CLASSICS – AUGUST 29 AT 7PM

Katie Lemmen and friends are proud to bring their celebration of jazz classics and standards to the famous 54 Below! Directed and produced by Katie Lemmen, All That Jazz! will feature songs by Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and more! Join us for a sultry night out of the most famous songs of our time, by artists who have paved the way for music entirely! You won't want to miss this classic evening of music and performance.

Join us for the famous jazz standards and classics we all know and love. The evening will feature multiple solos and duets of actual working professionals in the theater industry today, alongside a professional three piece jazz band and two emcees for even more entertainment! Come join and support these eager young performers as they share their talent and dedication for the jazz standards. Produced and directed by Katie Lemmen, with co-production by Maeve Barth-Dwyer. Stephen Carella and Anna Moceri as emcees, with music direction by Dan Rudin.

Featuring Sam Everett, Zach Faust, Eric J. Hughes, Alaina Manzo, Danielle Pafundi, Lexi Pappas, Dan Pavacic, Austin Pogrob, and Nadia Ra'Shaun.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DAISY JONES & THE SIX – AUGUST 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Join us as 54 Below goes through the history of how the hit band Daisy Jones & The Six came to be! Watch how The Dunne Brothers became The Six, and how Daisy Jones makes her way into the band. See how Billy Dunne and Daisy Jones went from not being able to work together to making hit songs such as “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” “The River,” Regret Me,” and more! Come rock out and feel like you're in the 70s with everyone's favorite band! You won't want to miss this.

Directed and produced by Katie Kawko and Moana Poyer. Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Jesse Dorfman, Kara Groom, Kolby Bates, Nathan Brenn, Dylan Coker, Lia Della Porta, Ruby Doran, Lucien Edme, Erin Engleman, Malcolm Green, Mia Grizzuti, JQ Hennessy, Kyra Lamartine, Christian MontLouis, Diana Rendon, Lila K. Smith, and Melody Stubbs.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ADAM PASCAL – AUGUST 30-SEPTEMBER 2 AT 7PM

Tony Award– nominated Broadway star Adam Pascal brings his new show to 54 Below. Adam will sing many of the songs from the shows he's famous for, including Rent, Aida, Memphis, and more, plus new songs and stories inspired by his life and experience over the past few years – a time of enormous, personal and global transition. Adam interweaves these experiences with the music that got him through the life changing pandemic, lockdown, and personal challenges.

$90 cover charge ($100.50 with fees). $135-$140 premium seating ($150-$155.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: TWO THOUSAND MILES – AUGUST 30 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the New York City return of Two Thousand Miles: A New Musical! Set in New York City, Two Thousand Miles follows a group of childhood friends from California. At the heart of the musical is Davis, a 27-year-old playwright who is trying to graduate college while juggling his new Lupus diagnosis. The friends come together for Davis as they're navigating life altering experiences of their own. Through their collective journeys, they show us how love can transcend illness and personal strife. This concert features a book by Alyssa Williams, music & lyrics by Hans Zanger, and direction by Giovanni Marine, with additional music by Taylor Guttadauro and additional lyrics by Jaclyn Nash.

Featuring Anthony Bologna, Jamie Boswell, Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, Matt Henningsen, Giovanni Marine, Michelle Shapiro, Morgan Smith, Nik Sorocenski, and Tori Tiernan.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BO BURNHAM – AUGUST 31 AT 9:30PM

Bo Burnham will not appear at this performance.

Join us for a hell of a ride at 54 Below as we heal the world with comedy by honoring the vast musical and comedic career of Bo Burnham. Get ready to hear a variety of songs from “What,” “Words Words Words,” “Make Happy,” “Inside,” and “The Inside Outtakes.” Join Gabriela Torres (producer) and Canaan Harris (music director) as we try to find that funny feeling with this star-studded cast.

Featuring Max Bartos, Kyle Dalsimer, Aaron J. Dix, Cameron Hale Elliott, Danny Jaworski, Payton Justice, Noah Manumaleuga, Genevieve Quiñones, Annabelle Skala, Gabriela Torres, Lucas Tovar, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WOMEN DO IT BETTER: 2ND EDITION, FEAT. LEANA RAE CONCEPCION & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

They say “behind every man is a great woman,” but we believe women deserve center stage. Women Do It Better will feature the quintessential male solos and duets written by Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and more. But this time, female Broadway alums, as well as New York's most promising new talents, will perform music traditionally done by male-identifying characters. Directed and produced by Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton, this evening will prove to you, anything a man can do, a woman can do it better.

Come join us at 54 Below to celebrate women's rights as partial proceeds will be donated to The New York Women's Foundation. Music direction by Matthew Lowy.

Featuring Shelby Acosta, Catherine Ariale, Susie Carroll, Jerusha Cavazos, Rebecca Codas, Leana Rae Concepcion, Sarah-Ofèlia Cosgrove, Caitlin Doak, Meghan Fitton, Emily Foley, Paris Martino, Grace McGovern, Alisa Melendez, Adelina Mitchell, Erin Ramirez, Larkin Reilly, Raelyn Santiago, Brooke Sterling, Cassidy Stoner, and Sofia Vilches.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. JOHN EASTERLIN & MORE – SEPTEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring Noah Robert Detar, John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRENDA BRAXTON: STARS TONIGHT! FEAT. KEN ARD – SEPTEMBER 3 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

“Brenda Braxton Cracks The Code With STARS TONIGHT!

Find someone in your life who looks at you the way Bebe Neuwirth looks at Brenda Braxton. Find someone in your life who laughs with you the way Allison Williams Foster laughs with Brenda Braxton. Then be intentional with them.

But don't start a chat show with them. Brenda Braxton's got that covered. And everyone working in the cabaret and concert industry of New York City, everyone who is a patron of the cabaret and concert venues of New York City needs to intentionally get their tickets and get their bumms in the seats, luv, because Brenda Braxton and Stars Tonight! has the potential to do for in-person chat programs what Seth Rudetsky and Stars in the House did for virtual chat shows.”

-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

This special evening combines a touch of Johnny Carson with songs, comedy, and interviews. The audience gets a close up and personal evening with their favorite Broadway and television stars as Ms. Braxton welcomes different guest stars each month, and weaves in stories of her years on Broadway in musicals such as Smokey Joe's Cafe, Dreamgirls, Legs Diamond, Jelly's Last Jam, and Cats.

The show features musical director James Woods on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums, and Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and is co-hosted by Allison Williams Foster.

This is an extraordinary series not to be missed!

Featuring Ken Ard (Smokey Joe's Cafe).

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GOES TO THE LIBRARY – SEPTEMBER 3 AT 9:30PM

Books have the power to take us to wondrous new locations, introduce us to the most fantastical of characters, and allow us to see the magic in our everyday lives. Celebrate the imagination of the literary world on stage when 54 Goes to the Library. We'll be singing through the aisles and highlighting show tunes based on classic, young adult, graphic novel, horror, romantic, and fantasy literature. Let your inner bookworm sing along to all of your favorites, and maybe check out a new musical with your Broadway library card.

Featuring Sami Blake, Mayah Lourdes Burke, J. Giachetti, Victoria Gullo, J.Q Hennessy, Aly Marie Mazzie, Brenna Patzer, Jake Smith, Rachel Ann Thomas, Shayne Vasquez, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

