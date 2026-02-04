BACHELORETTE DUETS With Julie Biancheri To Play The Laurie Beechman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Laurie Beechman Theatre will present Bachelorette Duets with Julie Biancheri on Friday, February 13 at 9:30 p.m., with livestream and on-demand viewing options also available.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Julie Biancheri, the evening invites a rotating group of “bachelors” to join her in performing favorite musical theatre duets, with selections from The Phantom of the Opera, LES MISÉRABLES, Frozen, and more.

Audience members vote throughout the night to determine the final rose winner based on stage chemistry, as the show plays with the line between theatrical showmance and potential romance.

Music direction is by Joshua Turchin, whose credits include Wicked, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 13: The Musical on Netflix, and Schmigadoon. The cast for the evening includes Julie Biancheri, James Borrelli, Drake Leach, Brett Evans MaFrog, Howie Reith, Tanzil Philip, and Michael Abramov.

Bachelorette Duets with Julie Biancheri will be performed at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, located at 407 West 42nd Street. There is a $20 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum.