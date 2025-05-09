Asher Muldoon To Star In OVERCOMMITTED At 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present Asher Muldoon in “Overcommitted” on Tuesday, July 15th. Asher Muldoon (writer and composer of The Butcher Boy) returns to 54 Below with his second concert of new work.

Asher will call in every favor to get his cool singer friends to perform never before seen material from several of his upcoming projects including: the techno thriller The Eternity Machine, the multigenerational bio-musical The Women in the Window, and the culinary crime caper After Hours at Les Bordelaise. The drinks will flow, the tunes will play, and much merriment will be had by all (one hopes).

Muldoon will be joined by Kuhoo Verma (“Octet,” “Plan B”), Noah Kieserman (“The Last Five Years,” “Dear Evan Hansen”), Ciara Alyse Harris (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Courtney Bassett (“Great Comet,” “Teeth”), Maria Wirries (“Old Friends”), and more performers yet to be announced. The band includes Skyler Volpe on bass, Jesse Ray Leich on drums, Claire-Frances Sullivan on guitar, and Natalie O'Leary on violin. Arrangements are by Muldoon, and the concert will be directed by BT Hayes.

“Overcommitted” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 15th. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Asher Muldoon (he/him) is a writer, actor, composer, and comedian based in New York City. His first musical, an adaptation of Patrick McCabe's The Butcher Boy, was workshopped at the Irish Repertory Theater in 2018, and had its premiere production there in the summer of 2022. His solo ghost story musical Mine was workshopped at Princeton University and made its international debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it played to sold out houses and garnered strong reviews. His other work in musical theater has been performed at NYMF, UC Irvine, Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Irish Arts Center, Princeton University, and McCarter Theater. His musical The Eternity Machine, a thriller inspired by the Silicon Valley mythos, is a semifinalist for the 2025 Pipeline Arts Foundation Grant. He is also a finalist for the 2025 Marvin Hamlisch Awards. He is a current member of the BMI Composer Lyricist Workshop, where he and composer Will Healy are adapting the film Fargo.

As an actor, he performed with the first national tour of the Tony Award winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, and has over a decade of experience performing on stage and on screen. He starred in the Milwaukee Rep's actor-musician The Last Five Years, playing Jamie as well as playing piano and guitar for the production. He originated the role of Malvolio in 13th morning, a queer sequel to Twelfth Night, which debuted at Caveat and then at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe. At Princeton, he was a member of Quipfire, Princeton's oldest improv comedy group. He was also the cohost of All Nighter, Princeton's late night comedy talk show, where he performed his recurring improvised segment It's a Living! He wrote songs and sketches for 6 productions by the Princeton Triangle Club, winning both a Princeton Writing Award as well as the Milton Lyon Award for outstanding work by a Triangle Writer. His senior thesis, the new musical What Remains of Burke and Hare, won the Alan S. Downer prize for new theatrical work by a senior in the Princeton English department.

