Artists Will Honor Dolly Parton, Bette Midler, David Bowie and More at Joe's Pub

This month and beyond artists at Joe's Pub - a program and venue of The Public Theater - will honor legends and inspirations from across the universe of music. From shows featuring the indelible classic hits of singers like The Rat Pack, Chaka Kahn, and David Bowie to tributes of Dolly Parton and Bette Midler at the beginning of their careers, audiophiles and nostalgists have plenty to look forward to at Joe's Pub.

THE LOSER'S LOUNGE: THE RAT PACK - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, SAMMY DAVIS JR., AND MORE

Thursday, February 6 - Saturday, February 8 at 7:00PM and 9:30PM

$40

Set 'em up Joe! Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge present the classic songs of The Rat Pack: Frank Sinatra, his pals Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and their fabulous entourage! Put on your best suit, and come fly with Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge, as well as their fabulous entourage, including New York City's most entertaining cast of guest singers and eclectic performers. It's guaranteed to be a swingin' time! Get your tickets while they last.

NATH ANN CARRERA: DARK DOLLY - THE SHOUTHERN GOTHICISM OF Dolly Parton

Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00PM

$18

After sold-out shows at Joe's Pub of her earliest writing, join Nath Ann Carrera for an evening of the most extreme sensationalistic story songs written by Dolly Parton from all eras of her career, featuring her decades-spanning canon of cautionary tales about why you shouldn't trust men, have children, or get married, in any context whatsoever!

Class-conscious incest! Teen delinquent anti-authoritarian murder! Mental institution imprisonment! Stillborn suicide! No child living unless it's put up for adoption! A bone thrower who knows your baby will be born dead, but won't tell! Hitchhiking sex worker orphans! Children bursting into flames while their parents tell dirty jokes! A denounced woman roaming the hills naked and screaming on her dead baby's grave! A child and dog scrutinizing a house to inexplicably die in! And BEYOND!

With a voice that has been second-hand smoking since the womb and a steadily compelling storytelling arc, you will walk away with a new conception of Dolly Parton's songwriting and career.

XAVIER AND FRIENDS: LADIES OF SOUL TRIBUTE - SPECIAL Chaka Khan EDITION

Thursday, February 13 at 7:00PM

$30

On the night before Valentine's Day, Xavier and his cadre of talented musical guests return for a very special ALL Chaka Khan EDITION of his annual Ladies Of Soul Tribute. Are you a Chaka-holic? Come get treated.

Now in its eighth year, past guests have included Tony Award winner Lena Hall, Stephin Merritt, Joan As Policewoman, Sxip Shirey, Rizo, Adeline, Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive, Del Marquis of Scissor Sisters, Mykal Kilgore (Post Modern Jukebox / The Wiz Live!), Cassondra James, and Bridget Barkan. New York Magazine rated the show "Brilliant" on its famed Approval Matrix!

This year's guest lineup includes people you'd expect to hear singing Chaka's tunes and a few you definitely would not. Joining Xavier in Chaka-brating are Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical), Luke Jenner (The Rapture), Martha Redbone, Nicki B. (Escort), Sheherazade Holman (Darlene Love, H.E.R.), Stephin Merritt (Magnetic Fields) and possibly a few surprises.

Barb Jungr: BOB, BREL AND ME

Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 at 7:00PM

$25

Barb Jungr, Britain's legendary cult singer and performer, premiers her stunning new collection, Bob, Brel and Me as she returns to two colossi, Bob Dylan and Jacques Brel, whose writing has helped to define her whole career as the leading interpreter of popular song.



In this brand new collection for 2019, Barb turns her acclaimed ability at reinvention and reinterpretation to a set of Dylan and Brel songs she has never tackled before on stage, all in original arrangements. They include "Les cœurs tendres" (The tender hearts), "Voir un ami pleurer" (To see a friend break down and cry), "Mr Tambourine Man" and "This Wheel's on Fire." Placed alongside them will be some of Barb's own songs, written with a number of wonderful collaborators including Level 42's Mike Lindup.

SALTY BRINE'S LIVING RECORD COLLECTION: THESE ARE THE CONTENTS OF MY HEAD

Tuesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 27 at 9:30PM

$20

Imagining track lists as blueprints for evening of musical mayhem, cabaret artist Salty Brine brings you THE LIVING RECORD COLLECTION, a dazzling expedition into the heart of popular music that takes incredible albums and twists them in style and form until they are at once familiar and foreign, nostalgic and new.

Careening from Judy Garland's definitive 1961 concert at Carnegie Hall to Kate Chopin's groundbreaking feminist novel The Awakening, Salty Brine unleashes the power of Annie Lennox's devastating debut solo album DIVA to reveal the stories of strong, defiant women and the little gay boy who loves them. It's feminism meets goddesses in THESE ARE THE CONTENTS OF MY HEAD: The Annie Lennox Show.

TAMMY FAYE STARLITE: WHY'D YA DO IT?

Monday, March 16 at 9:30PM

$15

WHY'D YA DO IT?: Tammy Faye Starlite Performs Marianne Faithfull's Broken English features participation by an all-star backing band that notably includes Barry Reynolds. Reynolds collaborated with Faithfull on the groundbreaking album that was released 40 years ago and had a hand in composing half of the album's songs including the title track and the notorious "Why'd Ya Do It?" The band also includes acclaimed Hungarian violinist Eszter Balint who has released two critically lauded album of her own and, as an actor, starred in the Jim Jarmusch films Stranger Than Paradise and The Dead Don't Die. Reynolds and Balint are joined for the run by bass virtuoso Keith Hartel, guitarist Richard Feridun, and David Nagler on keyboard. The show is directed by Michael Schiralli whose credits include "Varla Jean Merman and the Mushroom Heads," "Scraping the Bottom: The Most Offensive Songs of Jackie Hoffman," and Tammy Faye's own acclaimed "Nico Underground."

Tammy Lang a/k/a Tammy Faye Starlite has come to be one of the brightest stars in the downtown New York scene. The always peripatetic Tammy maintains a busy schedule of performances, guest appearances, and benefits, not only in Manhattan but around the country with appearances in LA, Palm Springs, Chicago, St Louis, and Pittsburgh as well as the farthest reaches of New Jersey and New Hampshire. She's been a girl on the go-go since her soap opera days when she was a regular on "The Guiding Light" portraying one of two "wacky maids" with Allison Janney.

Tammy Faye's earlier "Cabaret Marianne" performance piece was cited in The New York Times as a "jaw dropping show." In his review, Stephen Holden wrote, "Tammy Faye Starlite went all the way: impersonating Marianne Faithfull, rock music's 'fallen woman,' with an uncanny accuracy. Her simulation of Ms. Faithfull's vocal style and combustible blend of arrogance and scabrous sarcasm only begins to tell the story." Tammy Faye originally performed Broken English at Lincoln Center and brought it to Joe's Pub and The Metropolitan Room; later she performed "Marianne Faithfull: Exposed" at Joe's Pub and McCabe's in Los Angeles. Thereafter, she took "Cabaret Marianne" on the road to Provincetown, Chicago and St. Louis.

Friday, March 27 at 9:30PM

$25 advance / $30 at the door

Dayramir González, Cuban pianist, arranger, composer and orchestrator based in New York, is a showman. He lives for the audience and is internationally praised for his "monster technique" and prolific creativity range which melds rock, classical, jazz, and Afro-Cuban stylings.

FANDROSS: THE NIGHT I FELL IN LOVE WITH LUTHER

Sunday, April 19 at 6:00PM and 8:00PM

$80

Join fellow Luther Vandross fans for an evening of music, memories, and magic at the third annual FANDROSS concert. We're excited to share some of your favorite Luther songs through the music that soothes the heart, captivates the soul, and makes you want to fall in love. It will also serve as a grand celebration on the eve of what would have been Luther's 69th birthday. This incredible night will have audiences remembering the magic of his brilliant voice.

FANDROSS is the brainchild of Luther's niece, Seveda Williams, who serves as its CEO and Founder. "We are celebrating and continuing my uncle's musical legacy through FANDROSS because it's authentic and beautiful. Fans will be immersed by the actual singers and musicians who played and worked with him. You won't get better than that."

The intimate crowd will be treated to an amazingly talented group including:

Nat Adderley, Jr. - Pianist/Composer/Arranger/Producer/Jazz Guru

Luther's friend, co-writer, arranger and musical director had his hand is in Luther's most popular songs including "Superstar," "Dance with My Father," "A House Is Not A Home," "Here and Now," and "Make Me A Believer" to name a few.

Alfa Anderson - Vocal Icon/Song Writer/Producer

Alfa Anderson sang background on studio albums and toured with Luther for many years. She was a member of the soul and dance group, Chic, that thrilled us with hits like "Good Times," "Le Freak," and "Everybody Dance." On her 2017 solo debut Alfa wrote a loving tribute titled "When Luther Sings."

And if this weren't enough, prepare to be awed with performances by Brenda White-King, Cindy Mizelle, Patricia Lacy, Keith Anthony Fluitt, Michelle Cobbs-Hardy, Fonzi Thornton, Tinkr Barfield, Ivan Hampden Jr., and Robin Macatangay.

SVEN RATZKE: WHERE ARE WE NOW

Friday, May 22 at 7:00PM

$20

There's hardly any other artist who comes so close to David Bowie as Sven Ratzke. In his brand new show "Where Are We Now," Ratzke dives into the universe of the legend. Reimagining and rearranging the songs in his own style, pared down in an intimate setting with just Ratzke and his virtuoso pianist Christian Pabst, Ratzke makes them his own, revealing their purity and beauty, transcending the big Bowie themes in an evening that is soulful, surprising, and highly entertaining.

Sven Ratzke arrives to Joe's after capturing the hearts of audiences in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, and at La Mama in NYC.

Amber Martin: BATHHOUSE BETTE

Wednesday, May 27 at 9:30PM

$20

After two raucous, sold out performances this year, Amber Martin returns with her tribute to the early, Bathhouse-era Bette Midler... in Bathhouse Bette. This performance focuses on the early 70's, when a 26 year-old, hungry, as-yet-unknown starlet, Bette Midler, got her chops as the resident firecracker chanteuse singing at the legendary Continental Baths uptown (now a parking lot under The Ansonia). She earned her "camp honors" in the hot & steamy bathhouse, singing to men in towels, still wet from the pool and other dark spaces. Her also as-yet-unknown house accompanist was none other than Barry Manilow. As per the fashion of bawdy Bette... copious amounts of singing, stories, and dancing ensue! Amber will be performing live with her very own "Barry" from NYC... MD/Pianist Drew Brody, as well as Patrick Johnson (Drummer), Jesse Krakow (Bassist) & her very own "hawt" Harlettos, Richard Schieffer & Valton Jackson. More Special guests TBA!

DORIAN WOOD: XAVELA LUX AETERNA

Friday, June 26 at 7:00PM

$15

Coinciding with the centenary of Mexican-Costa Rican singer Chavela Vargas, the unforgettable voice of La Llorona, Los Angeles-based artist Dorian Wood honors Chavela with a piano-and-voice performance of XAVELA LUX AETERNA, a riveting personal tribute with songs made popular by Chavela, original compositions and folk music from Costa Rica. Coinciding with NY Pride, XAVELA LUX AETERNA is both a tribute and a dialogue between two creative souls passing through one body. Wood's distinctly powerful voice explores Chavela's "whys" with great respect and reverence, and they invite the audience at Joe's Pub to join them in this celebratory exploration. XAVELA LUX AETERNA is a deeply personal project and a unique tribute to a legend, by one of today's most important artists.

TICKETS:

ONLINE joespub.com / PHONE 212-967-7555

IN PERSON The Public Theater Box Office, 425 Lafayette Street, NYC

NOTE There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.





