Arielle Jacobs, Natalie Toro and More to Celebrate IN THE HEIGHTS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present The Barrio Sings Broadway on July 11th 2021, at 9:45pm.

Pop the champagne! Following the summer blockbuster celebrated film adaptation, In the Heights alums from Broadway, the National Tour and beyond will reunite for a night full of vocal fireworks! The special concert will boast a vibrant evening of music and 96,000 stories on what made their time in the show so special. Featuring performances from In the Heights and celebrated musicals of stage and screen based in New York City including Hamilton, West Side Story, Newsies, RENT and more.

The night will feature Danny Bolero (In The Heights Broadway and National Tour), J.J. Caruncho (In The Heights regionally), Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights Broadway and National Tour) and Natalie Toro (In The Heights National Tour).

The evening will be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

The Barrio Sings Broadway plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, July 11th, 2021, at 9:45pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises.