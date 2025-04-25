Antonio Cipriano, Stephanie Torns and More to Join Joey Contreras’ IN PIECES at Joe’s Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed musical theatre writer Joey Contreras will bring Songs from IN PIECES: A New Musical to Joe’s Pub for two intimate concerts at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM on April 28.

Featuring an emotionally-charged pop score, this intimate evening offers audiences a behind-the-music experience with the show that has already captivated a global audience, racking up over 50 million streams across social media and music platforms—all while still in development. IN PIECES is a love story about the people you don’t end up with—weaving the romantic journeys of friends, family, and former lovers across three chapters of life.

Contreras will be joined by a stellar lineup of Broadway and television talent, including Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Stephanie Torns (Waitress), Nathan Levy (& Juliet), Hailey Thomas (Little Shop of Horrors), Julian Diaz-Granados (Dear Evan Hansen), Jacob Martinez, and Hannah Verdi—many of whom were featured on the popular Highlights Deluxe concept recording, released through Broadway Records.

The band will include Joshua Roberts (drums), Nick Potocki (guitar), and Sean Murphy (bass). The concert is directed by Rebecca Aparicio and produced by Andrew Patino. Music supervision by Brian Russell Carey.



Comments