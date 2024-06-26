Anthony Wayne Brings …JUST ME. ANTHONY WAYNE: LIVE to the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present Anthony Wayne (Broadway’s TINA, PIPPIN & ANYTHING GOES) in the new concert show “…JUST ME. Anthony Wayne: LIVE” on Monday, August 5th, 2024. "...JUST ME." is a behind the scenes, personal musical journey of the man himself behind the Broadway and performance image. Anthony Wayne cracks himself open and takes the audience on a fun, musical and intimate ride of his beginnings from a boy with a dream in Norfolk, Virginia, to Broadway to embodying the life of the late Disco singer SYLVESTER in MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL. With direction from Rufus Bonds Jr. and musical direction from Richard Baskin Jr., this thrilling concert peels back the layers of "show" and unlocks Anthony’s inspiring journey to "live free, love hard and laugh loud". Come ready for a feel-good experience and leave knowing that JUST YOU is more than enough.

“…JUST ME. Anthony Wayne: LIVE” plays at The Green Room 42 on Monday, August 5th, 2024. Limited tickets are available starting at $29, with no food or beverage minimum. Live streaming tickets are available at $19 as well. Tickets and more information are available at www.MrAWayne.com and www.thegreenroom42.com.

ABOUT Anthony Wayne:

Mr. Wayne has last seen on Broadway singing “Let’s Stay Together” as Raymond, Tina Turner’s first love interest in “TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL. His additional Broadway credits include “TOOTSIE – The Musical”, "ANYTHING GOES", “PIPPIN”, "ONCE ON THIS ISLAND" and "PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT”. His touring credits include "A CHORUS LINE" as Richie Walters, "THE COLOR PURPLE" and "FAME-THE MUSICAL" as Tyrone Jackson. In addition, he performs in "MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL" (the musical based on the life of 1970’s disco legend) as SYLVESTER.

He contributes his time inspiring Black men of the Broadway and theatre community as the founder of the 501(c)(3) Nonprofit organization “BLACK BROADWAY MEN”. This organization celebrates, educates, and motivates black men of the Broadway & theatre community by creating unity within each other, finding strength through educational opportunities and embraces the legacy of those that have come before us because we are the legacy for those to come after. Instagram/Twitter: @MRAWAYNE / Website: www.MRAWAYNE.com

Photo Credit: SneakPeek Photography @sneakpeekny

Flyer Design: Demetrius Kee @demetriustrk

