Anthony Nunziata To Appear in Concert at Café Carlyle, NYC

Café Carlyle will welcome back singer-songwriter and internationally acclaimed classical-crossover recording artist Anthony Nunziata for performances on February 28 and March 1, 2025.

Dubbed "America's new romantic singing sensation" by BroadwayWorld, Nunziata will deliver an evening of Italian arias, classic pop standards and his timeless original songs in one of New York's most iconic venues.

About Anthony Nunziata:

Classical-crossover tenor Anthony Nunziata is the Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based singer, songwriter, actor and entertainer who brings his soulful voice to classic jazz, pop standards, Italian arias and his timeless original music. Anthony recently headlined a sold-out debut at the legendary Café Carlyle in New York City. He has been invited to be a headline soloist for over two dozen symphony orchestras around the world, including co-headlining Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra.

Performing over 70+ concerts a year, the classically trained singer is hailed by BroadwayWorld as, “an explosion of love and entertainment.”

The way Nunziata feels, “I'm in the business of making people feel good, making people happy, moving people in some way. We all are on this life's journey in search of that feeling of being moved, to feel alive. If I can have a small part in moving you in some way during my live concerts or through my music, this is the greatest gift I can give. To make people laugh, cry, feel something — there's nothing like it.”

Comments