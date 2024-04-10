Anne and Mark Burnell to Perform at Don't Tell Mama in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Jazz radio favorites and one of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell will make their first return to New York City in twenty years on their Two for the Road tour. They will perform one-night only at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th Street, New York, Tuesday, May 28, at 6pm. They will be collaborating with long-time friend and bassist James Cammack (Ahmad Jamal), and multi-Grammy Award winning violinist Zach Brock (Snarky Puppy). The performance melds jazz, fusion and cabaret. There is a $20 cover charge/$20 minimum ($15 for MAC members). Menu is available, and cash only. Reservations are made at DontTellMamaNYC.com.

Anne and Mark Burnell have reached a career milestone with their national tour that has taken them to St. Louis' Blue Strawberry, Wisconsin's Plymouth Jazz and Blues Crawl, the Sarasota Jazz Festival, The Reserve Retreat and Jazz at Two in Sarasota. The release of their critically acclaimed CD Two for The Road became an instant jazz radio favorite across the nation, garnering airplay at over 100 jazz radio stations including WRUW/Cleveland, KPBX/Spokane, WWUH/Hartford, WWNO/New Orleans, WPPB/Long Island, WAER/Syracuse, WDCB/Chicago, and KCSB/Santa Barbara. They performed live on Chicago's WGN Midday Show, appeared on WGN Radio on After Hours with Rick Kogan, and had a feature article in the Chicago Tribune. The album's second single Peppermint Tea was named one of the "Top 40s Blues + Singles" of 2022" by UK's Blues Blues. TWO FOR THE ROAD is the perfect showcase of Anne and Mark Burnell's many talents. And as noted Grammy Award-winning author and jazz critic Neil Tesser exclaims "it is one sweet ride." Anne and Mark's newest single, THE LUSTY MONTH OF MAY also has an LGBTQ+ twist just in time for Pride Month. Anne and Mark Burnell's clever arrangement breathes new life with their fresh and exciting delivery, making the song sound brand new. This recording continues their inventive style that Jazz Weekly calls "keeps it fun and funky" while praising their "clever interpretations."

For the past 38 years, bassist James Cammack has performed and recorded continuously with legendary pianist Ahmad Jamal. Cammack has also toured with singer Nancy Wilson, Darlene Love and tubist Howard Johnson. He has performed at the Montreal Jazz Festival, Italy's Umbria Jazz Festival, and the North Sea Jazz Festival in Holland.

Critically acclaimed as the "pre-eminent improvising violinist of his generation," jazz violinist Zach Brock is a multi-Grammy Award-winning member of Snarky Puppy. He has also performed with jazz legends Stanley Clarke and Kurt Rosenwinkel, released ten solo albums, and was named "Rising Star Violinist" by Downbeat Magazine. A passionate educator, Zach has coached hundreds of musicians in workshops and conservatories worldwide.

Singer-songwriter Anne Burnell has been praised as "a singer of glorious gifts" by the Chicago Tribune and a "fluid, silken voice navigates the various scales with remarkable agility and delightful phrasing" by Chicago Jazz Magazine. Anne is receiving Chicago Cabaret Professional's 2024 Excellence in Cabaret Award in April While her multi-talented, singer-arranger-pianist husband Mark Burnell was called "silky smooth and highly polished," by the Chicago Tribune. Mark has been recognized and lauded for his musical creativity and versatility with Chicago Jazz Magazine saying, "he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation, even one that contains no jazz at all."

Anne and Mark have delighted audiences in Bern, Zurich, Paris, Freiburg, Geneva, Jamaica, Panama, and Amsterdam. But it's in Chicago where they have made their huge musical imprint, performing at some of the Windy City's top spots including Davenport's, Skokie Theatre, Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower Theatre, Tortoise Supper Club, WDCB Jazz at the Logan, Le Piano and Signature Room. They have also performed the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Fire, Arlington Park, and Special Olympics. Anne will be receiving the 2024 Excellence in Cabaret Award from Chicago Cabaret Professionals on April 20.

Their recordings, "Little Things We Do Together", "Blues in The Night", and "Summer Days & Dreamy Nights", and Mark's new "Gospel Piano" have been featured on Chicago radio stations WGN, WBEZ, WDCB and nationally on NPR stations.

Visit BurnellMusic.com for further information. Their recordings are available for purchase at Amazon.com, and online at iTunes and at all streaming outlets including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube.