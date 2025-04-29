Anna Zavelson and Henry Patterson to Star in BROADWAY: THE NIGHT IS YOUNG at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present two of the rising stars of contemporary musical theater for a one-off performance of Broadway and West End standards as you’ve never heard them before.



British singer Henry Patterson and Broadway debutante Anna Zavelson have teamed up to reimagine some of the best-loved numbers in the musical theater repertoire, adding a touch of jazz and a dash of wit to classics of the genre.



Patterson, 21, is mid-way through a season of sellout London dates while Zavelson, 21, has given critically acclaimed Broadway performances in The Light in the Piazza and The Notebook. She was a Jimmy Awards finalist in 2022.



The duo will perform an eclectic set featuring numbers by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Henry and Anna will be ably supported by musical director Matt Everingham.



Watch them perform a jazz reimagining of the duet All I Ask of You, from The Phantom of the Opera.



Henry Patterson and Anna Zavelson play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) for one night only on May 20th. Doors open at 9pm for 9:30pm performance. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT Anna Zavelson



Theatre: The Notebook the Musical, The Light in the Piazza (Encores! at New York City Center), Love Actually, Live, Lyrics and Lyricists- Sheldon Harnick (92nd Street Y). TV: “13 Reasons Why,” “Revolution.” Awards: 2022 Jimmy Awards Finalist, 2022 Joci Awards Winner.



MORE ABOUT HENRY PATTERSON



21-year-old Henry Patterson is a British singer and comedian.



His musical career took off when he was approached by BBC show, The Americast, to report on the US election through his distinguished vocal tone, boyish charm and sharp-witted parodies. An audience of over 20 million watched the politics unfold, both sides of the pond, to musical theatre parodies such as The Election of 2020 to the music of Hamilton. At the start of 2024 Henry turned to the stage, selling out his debut London concert run Around the Corner in just a few hours. His material is set to bring a new, young audience to classic musical theatre and jazz through reimagined arrangements.



His dry, comedic interludes and audience interaction recall the great variety performers of the past.



Henry has worked on past projects with people including Sir Richard Branson, Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Ariana DeBose.

