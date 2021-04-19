Ann Hampton Callaway to Perform The Judy Garland Songbook

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
You will receive a YouTube video link of the show the day after the performance in case you can't catch it live!

Apr. 19, 2021  

Be there next Sunday, April 25th at 7PM ET/4PM PT when Ann Hampton Callaway performs her live Callaway Hideaway tribute to one of the most extraordinary talents the world has known- Judy Garland! To get your $25 tickets, go to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/annhamptoncallaway/ then press send and put in the ticket price and your Zoom link will be e-mailed to you. You will also receive a YouTube video link of the show, the day after in case you can't catch it live.


Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a Platinum Award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's.

The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.


