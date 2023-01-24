Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Will Perform at New York City Gay Men's Chorus Benefit

Harmony will take place at Edison Rooftop at the Hotel Edison Times Square on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Jan. 24, 2023  
Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway were just announced as the performers for Harmony, the annual gala benefit of Big Apple Performing Arts, the home of New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall a cappella ensemble.

Ann Hampton Callaway will be releasing a new recording paying homage to Peggy Lee. Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration! on February 10 on Palmetto Records. Liz Callaway's latest recording, To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim was released in November and is garnering all sorts of accolades. The sisters will perform songs chosen for the evening.

Harmony will take place at Edison Rooftop at the Hotel Edison Times Square on Monday, February 13, 2023, beginning at 6 pm. Emmy winner Frank DiLella from NY1 will host the evening. Included in the events will be honorary awards given to Tom Viola of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS; T. Oliver Reid, co-founder of Black Theater Coalition, and Dr. Scott Hadland, a youth addiction expert from MassGeneral Hospital in Boston. The evening includes a cocktail hour, 3-course seated dinner, live auction, and additional entertainment.

For tickets you can find information at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220560®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FHarmony2023.givesmart.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. To request an invitation and more information, please contact Harmony Event Director, Jim Vivyan, at Harmony@bapany.org.




It is coming up towards Valentine's Day, which can only mean one thing, that Prince Charming (Handsome Brad) and his wife the Cherry Godmother, are throwing their annual Bride Finding Ball, but Cherry's confidence is shaken from the fallout of what she had considered her biggest success story, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
