Ann Hampton Callaway Announces Tour Dates

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist," Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical "Swing!" and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny."

She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "THE GOOD SHEPHERD", performing the standard "Come Rain or Come Shine" and recorded "Isn't It Romantic?" and "The Nearness of You" for Wayne Wong's "LAST HOLIDAY", starring Queen Latifah. Ann also wrote songs for the upcoming movie musical "THE MAN WHO SAVED PARIS" starring Stanley Tucci and can be heard singing her original song "Pourquoi" in the soundtrack of "BLIND" starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore.

Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Ann has recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest CD Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra.

Callaway's performances and recordings have garnered her The Theater World Award, 15 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting and The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking. For more info go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com

Ann Hampton Callaway Tour Dates:

10/15/2021 NJPAC, Newark, NJ

"Ann Hampton Callaway & Tierney Sutton In Technicolor"

(888) 466-5722 www.ticketmaster.com

10/16/2021 MCG Jazz Pittsburgh, PA

"Ann Hampton Callaway & Tierney Sutton In Technicolor"

(412) 322-0800 www.prod3.agileticketing.net

10/23/2021 and 10/24/2021 Holland Center, Omaha, NE

"Ann Hampton Callaway - The Streisand Songbook"

(402) 345-0202 www.omahasymphony.org

11/5/2021 and 11/6/2021 Arts Garage, Delray Beach, FL

"Ann Hampton Callaway - The Judy Garland Songbook"

(561) 450-6357 www.artsgarage.org

11/10/2021 The McCallum Theater, Palm Desert, CA

"One Night Only" with the Callaway Sisters, Lucie Arnaz, Lily Tomlin and more (760) 773-1636 www.desertcharities.com

11/12/2021 and 11/13/2021 The Purple Room, Palm Springs, CA "Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway: Sibling Revelry"

(760) 322-4422 Friday tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com

Saturday tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com

11/19/2021 to 11/22/2021 Orchestra Hall Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI

"Ann Hampton Callaway - The Streisand Songbook"

(313) 576-5111 www.dso.org

12/3/2021 Fox Tucson Theatre, Tucson, AZ

"Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the 70s"

(520) 547-3040 www.foxtucson.com