Ann Hampton Callaway Announces Live Stream, WHAT MATTERS MOST

Tony nominee, platinum selling songwriter and pop/jazz singer Ann Hampton Callaway announces her next livestream "What Matters Most" on November 29th at 7PM ET and 4PM PT!

As we enter the holiday season, this special show is a thankful musical celebration of the things in life that give us happiness and meaning. Early bird tickets are $20 till Nov. 23rd, and then $25; season tickets (Nov. and Dec. - when Ann performs her holiday show "Making Spirits Bright") are $40. To purchase tix, go to PayPal.me/annhamptoncallaway and a Zoom link will be emailed to you.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a platinum award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You