Ann Hampton Callaway Announces CINEMATIC SERENADE

Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway has announced "Cinematic Serenade" on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 7PM ET, 4PM PT.

Ann will be taking requests on Facebook for your favorite songs from the movies. And, since we don't know when it will be safe to start touring yet, Ann will be doing Callaway Hideaway discount packages two months at a time. So you can buy January and February shows for $40 instead of the full price of $50. Single show and package show links will be shared soon. The ticket link is: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/annhamptoncallaway/40 and a Zoom link for the show will be emailed to you.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a Platinum Award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.