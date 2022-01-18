Andrew Zachary Cohen to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut with DON'T ASK THE LADY

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Andrew Zachary Cohen in Don't Ask the Lady on March 2nd at 9:45 PM. While ushering at the New Am, his boss said that positioning him in the balcony was akin to putting the Mona Lisa in a warehouse. So now momma's lettin' loose Gypsy style, movin' down from the balcony to center stage, and not lettin' go of the mic. After circling the corridors of Circle in the Square and waiting in the wings at the St. James as a Broadway PA, Andrew found his calling in a most unexpected revelation: he's a leading lady. Putting his stamp on some of the theatre's most famous female roles and many lesser-known gems, Andrew explores his journey from suburbia to NYC through his earliest influences that created his deep love (or is it unhealthy obsession?) for the musical theatre. Rediscover the power of Broadway's most stirring women as Andrew journeys from Jule Styne to Billy Finn, from Stephen Schwartz to Stephen Sondheim, from Cy Coleman to Maury Yeston and more.

Composer/Lyricist Billy Recce dons director gloves for Don't Ask the Lady. He's a two-time MAC winner, 54 Below veteran with his Snowflake Jamboree, and the author of Balloon Boy: The Musical, Dimes, off-Broadway's recent A Musical About Star Wars, and the Broadway bound Little Black Book. MAC nominated songwriter and long-time writing partner with Andrew Zachary Cohen, Steven Silverstein takes to the keys as music director. He composed the music for The Boss in the Satin Kimono for the NY Fringe and for The Human Heart with lyrics by Michael Colby. He has a robust career as a pianist, music director, and teacher, and is currently on staff at AMDA. Both Silverstein and Recce are proud members of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild.

Andrew Zachary Cohen in Don't Ask the Lady plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 2nd at 9:45 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.