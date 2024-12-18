Andrew Zachary Cohen In THAT'S HOW IT GOES Announced At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Andrew Zachary Cohen in That's How it Goes on December 28th at 9:30 PM.

Following his inaugural cabaret and performance debut at 54 Below with the acclaimed and encored at The Green Room 42, Don't Ask the Lady, Andrew returns here with his latest show, That's How it Goes. Just in time for Andrew's 42nd birthday, some of his oldest friends—Brian Moore Johnson and Melanie & Alex Bowditch, who've yet to fade and always make the grade—join the celebration. We can't foresee what's going to happen, but we can realize that it's a fine life as Nancy and other great characters have. Navigating the unexpected paths and stiff headwinds of a life in the theatre, Andrew explores how many of the earliest—but also some of the most contemporary—composers and lyricists guide the way to moving forward while singing a little ditty in the city. You'll hear tunes from Lionel Bart, Jerry Herman, Frank Wildhorn, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lerner & Loewe, a musical that just opened on Broadway in 2021, and more!

Director and Composer/Lyricist Billy Recce collaborates with Andrew for a third time after directing Don't Ask the Lady and Andrew and Steven Silverstein's new musical Nothin' But Love for the York Theatre's Reading Series starring Tony winner Debbie Gravitte. He's a two-time MAC winner, cabaret veteran with his Snowflake Jamboree and more, and the author of Balloon Boy: The Musical, Dimes, off-Broadway's recent A Musical About Star Wars, and the Broadway bound Little Black Book as well as Fowl Play. Music Director Dan Pardo joins the team at the keys. A veteran of numerous cabarets and concerts, Dan is a NYC based music director, pianist, arranger, and educator, having made his Broadway debut as assistant conductor and keyboardist for Amazing Grace at the Nederlander Theatre. He also music directed the acclaimed Netflix special, “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Brunch.”

Andrew Zachary Cohen in That's How it Goes plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue) on December 28th at 9:30 PM. There is a $19-39 cover charge with an additional $10 food and beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 707-2990.

MORE ABOUT ANDREW Zachary Cohen

Andrew began his professional career by moving to Odessa, TX two days after graduating from Tisch, NYU to production stage manage Beauty and the Beast. His first gig back in NYC was at Theatre Row running sound for a little-known play called India Awaiting starring the then little-known Maulik Pancholy. His next was running sound at the Signature for The Trip to Bountiful starring the (now and finally) Tony-award winning Lois Smith. He went on to stage manage many more shows and PA on Broadway for Finian's Rainbow and Lombardi. He also wrote lyrics for the musical Sacrifices and book and lyrics for the musical Nothin' But Love. He returned to his original love of performing when the world shut down during 2020 and made his cabaret debut with Don't Ask the Lady in March 2022 at 54 Below. It was such a success that it encored in August at 54 and was then reprised in December at The Green Room 42. A graduate of Playwrights Horizons Theater School, Andrew is a proud member of Actors' Equity and the Dramatists Guild.

