Andre Diniz & Matt Rodriguez to Perform at Don't Tell Mama in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Andre Diniz & Matt Rodriguez embark on a brand-new musical parody journey exploring the many reasons NYC can make you lose it and how you can hold on to the little bit of sanity you have left. That is before it's all gone, darlings! With special guest Carlye Messman, the piano stylings of Chris Stephens, and the sensational drumming of Josh Azenberg, this time they'll dive deep into their pool of addictions hoping to come out as clean as a bootie on a date with a moist toilette!

This cabaret performs two nights only at Don't Tell Mama in NYC, January 13th & 14th, 2025 at 7 PM. Doors open at 6:15 PM. $15 ticket plus $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. Non-alcoholic drinks count as well. Cash-only. You pay at the door, but you should reserve ahead at: www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows

Conceived by Andre Diniz & Matt Rodriguez. Musical direction & arrangements by Chris Stephens. With special guest Carlye Messman. Drums by Josh Azenberg. Book & parody lyrics by Andre Diniz.

Comments