Andréa Burns, Darius De Haas, And More Announced For Empire Training Center for the Arts March Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Empire Training Center for the Arts has announced the full list of performers for The Dirty Dutchess an evening of vaudeville, burlesque and Broadway, at The Chance Theater on March 15 from 8:30pm to 10:30pm.

Andréa Burns (In The Heights, The Notebook, On Your Feet!) and Darius de Haas (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Carousel) will headline the evening, with additional performances from burlesque performer Qualms Galore, harmonica virtuoso Jiayi He, drag performer and emcee Madame Vivien V, hula hooping sensation Pinkie Special, yoyo performer and juggler Justin Weber, and tarot reader Calley Nelson.

The Dirty Dutchess will be hosted by the previously announced Kaitlin Hopkins (Noises Off, Anything Goes with Patti LuPone, How The Grinch Stole Christmas) and Frank Castella, Jr (President and CEO of the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce and President of The Chamber Foundation), with artistic direction by award winning NYC-based director Peter Flynn. Additionally, lauded NYC-based pastry chef Adrienne Odom will oversee a menu of desserts created specially for the event.

The Dirty Dutchess was conceived as a celebration of The Chance Theater’s history. Originally called The Dutchess Theater when it opened in 1912, the venue operated as a vaudeville house for many years and earned the nickname “The Dirty Dutchess” among audiences of the time. The Dirty Dutchess benefit event on March 15 will feature performers in a wide range of disciplines, akin to the types of acts you might have seen on the original Dutchess Theater stage. This is the first public ticketed event at The Chance since it closed its doors in October 2023 and promises to be a “sassy, saucy, bold and brassy one-of-a-kind night.”

The Dirty Dutchess is sponsored by Chai Developers, Firehouse Productions, and Residence Inn by Marriott Poughkeepsie. Tickets are $75 and all proceeds benefit Empire Training Center for the Arts.

Chris Boneau (ETCA Board Chair and Partner, Boneau/Bryan Brown Public Relations) shared, "Let me say, on behalf of our Board of Directors, that we could not be more excited to invite this community back to The Chance and return to the time of "The Dirty Dutchess" for one night only--to experience eclectic and entertaining acts that will dazzle and delight all who attend. Given the memories The Chance holds for multiple generations, we hope this event, for the benefit of Empire Training Center for the Arts, delivers one more unforgettable "you had to be there" moment in this iconic theater. All of us at ETCA look forward to welcoming you, having a fantastic time, raising a glass and many donations, all to support the mission of this incredible new not-for-profit workforce initiative, Empire Training Center for the Arts."

Empire Training Center for the Arts is a new not-for-profit workforce development initiative at the historic Chance Theater in the City of Poughkeepsie. Co-founded by veteran arts leaders Trish Santini and Frank Butler, ETCA offers a 10-month, 3-day-a-week workforce program designed for adults to build meaningful careers backstage in live entertainment and performing arts events. Graduates from the program receive guaranteed placement in a paid position at the conclusion of the program. No prior experience is required and applications are open to all adults ages 18 and up who have received a high school diploma or GED. Applications are open now through February 28, with classes starting in May 2025.

To purchase tickets for The Dirty Dutchess, visit empirearts.org/dirtydutchess

Comments