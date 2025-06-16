Amy Jo Jackson to Star in LAUGH IT UP at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Amy Jo Jackson in Laugh it Up on Tuesday, July 8th, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Award-winning kabarettist and comedienne Amy Jo Jackson (Regency Girls, The Brass Menagerie, A24's Dicks the Musical) returns to The Green Room 42, for it seems that only the Art of Cabaret can dry the tears of this clown. Expect a setlist eclectic enough to give you whiplash: a combination of rock and Broadway classics, along with the debut of some original tunes written by Amy Jo. Hijinks and high belting will ensue as AJJ and music director Brian Nash bring their signature combination of highbrow wit and utter stupidity back to midtown.

To sing music from Jackson's original musical HATCHETATION are special guests Natalie Walker (Lortel and Drama Desk nominations, The Big Gay Jamboree), Bebe Nicole Simpson (Cats: Jellicle Ball, Camelot), Pearl Rhein (Great Comet), Sushma Saha (1776), and Ana Laura Santana (Hartford Stage's Winter's Tale). Livestream tickets available.

“It's something else to see a performer of this caliber channel her significant range and her masterful acting into the discipline of serving her content and her audience.” – Bistro Awards

MORE ABOUT Amy Jo Jackson

Amy Jo Jackson (they/she) is a writer, performer and glitter alien based in New York City. Their solo Tennessee Williams cabaret The Brass Menagerie was commissioned in 2019 by the Denovan Fellowship in Cabaret, and was a 2022 Bistro Award winner. Their pop-history comedy Peggy (& Ben) was the inaugural play in Greenwood Lake Theatre's New Woks Series. She is the recipient of a 2023 EST/Sloan Commission and was a finalist for the 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant. Their original musical Hatchetation is featured on the 2023 Kilroy's List/Web, and was one of two musicals selected for the National Music Theater Conference at the O'Neill in 2021. Two-time winner of the Red Bull Short New Play Festival (2024 & 2025). As an actor, Amy Jo has performed at The Old Globe (Regency Girls), Company XIV, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Flat Rock, Exit Pursued by a Bear, Prospect, Weston, Syracuse Stage, Arkansas Rep, Theatre Works Hartford, and many more. Film credits include Sister Tammy in Dicks: The Musical (A24), and the singing voice of an animated crab in Under the Boardwalk (Paramount). Their work as a kabarettist and nightlife artist has found them on just about every cabaret and comedy stage in NYC. As a dialect coach, they've worked extensively in NYC and regionally, most notably on Broadway's Kinky Boots. BFA Boston Conservatory. @amyjojackson

Comments