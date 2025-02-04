News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Amber Ardolino and Katerina McCrimmon Join February SALOON SESSIONS

The event is set for February 23.

By: Feb. 04, 2025
Amber Ardolino and Katerina McCrimmon Join February SALOON SESSIONS Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Matt DeAngelis’ monthly Saloon Sessions will return to Hurley's Restaurant & Baron February 23 for an evening filled with the voices of Broadway mixed with soothing tunes of folk music.

LATEST NEWS

NIGHTS ON BROADWAY Bee Gees Tribute Comes to 54 Below in April
Interview: Gretchen Cryer & Gracie Hyland Celebrate HOUSE ON FIRE at GR42
Celia Berk Returns to 54 Below in May
Broadway Sessions Returns With The Cast Of GYPSY

Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer. 

This month's guests are the boys from Swept Away, Broadway TikTok legend and honorary sailor Amber Ardolino, and star of the first national tour of Funny Girl, Katerina McCrimmon.

Let the music transport you to another world as talented musicians take the stage to serenade you with their soulful vibes. This in-person event promises to be a night to remember, so grab your friends, grab a drink, and make your way to the Saloon Sessions for a musical experience like no other!





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos