Amber Ardolino and Katerina McCrimmon Join February SALOON SESSIONS

Matt DeAngelis’ monthly Saloon Sessions will return to Hurley's Restaurant & Baron February 23 for an evening filled with the voices of Broadway mixed with soothing tunes of folk music.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer.

This month's guests are the boys from Swept Away, Broadway TikTok legend and honorary sailor Amber Ardolino, and star of the first national tour of Funny Girl, Katerina McCrimmon.

Let the music transport you to another world as talented musicians take the stage to serenade you with their soulful vibes. This in-person event promises to be a night to remember, so grab your friends, grab a drink, and make your way to the Saloon Sessions for a musical experience like no other!

