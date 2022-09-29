Alysha Umphress, Mary Bridget Davies, & More to Perform at Joe's Pub in October

Joe's Pub has announced upcoming programming, featuring Alysha Umphress' Solo Show, Mary Bridget Davies Embodying Virginia Woolf, Broadway en Spanglish, Sounds of the Swana Region from The Habibi Festival, AzN PoP!, Mariachi Herencia de México, Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge, Justin Elizabeth Sayre and more.



Mary Bridget Davies in Virginia Woolf's "A Room of One's Own"

Saturday, October 1 at 7:00 PM

Tony nominee (for her role as Janis Joplin) Mary Bridget Davies embodies Virginia Woolf in the concert version of A Room Of One's Own. The text, a landmark in feminist thought, is a rhetorical masterpiece and has never been out of print since 1929. Now, with the kind permission of the Estate of Virginia Woolf, it is a play with music, directed by the award-winning Kirsten Z. Cairns (Benjamin Britten's Turn Of The Screw, Curlew River) and with original music by Mark Berman ("Sex and The City," Bullets over Broadway) and Ms. Davies' Music Producer T.J. Armand (The Queen's Six, Sama: An American Requiem).

Alysha Umphress and things... like this

Saturday, October 1 at 9:30 PM

Sunday, October 2 at 7:00 PM

Monday, October 3 at 9:30 PM

Finally! After a lot of excuses and protestations, Broadway baby Alysha Umphress will bring a solo show to the NYC public for the first time since 2008. What the hell? Why has it taken this long? A question she asks herself daily. But hopefully, it will have been worth the wait. What to expect? Who can say? Isn't it best to have no expectations one way or the other and just get on board? Alysha Umphress and things... like this promises to be filled with whimsy, humor, at least one costume change (possibly two), a gorgine band, video components, sickening arrangements, and belting, almost exclusively. Won't you come?

Henri Herbert: Boogie & Blues Piano

Sunday, October 2 at 4:00 PM

Boogie & blues piano phenom Henri Herbert brings his electrifying show to town for one night only, part of his "Boogie 'Till I Die Tour." It's a rare opportunity to witness first-hand the music that birthed rock n' roll and inspired so many of today's rock legends. In concert, Henri makes clear that this rollicking sound remains as invigorating today as it did 100 years ago when boogie and blues began their takeover of barrooms and juke joints across America. With over 100 million video views and concerts around the globe, Henri Herbert is one of the most popular boogie and blues piano players in the world. Originally from the UK, Henri has called Austin, TX home for the past three years. This show is Henri's only concert in the New York City region.

Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano: Broadway en Spanglish

Monday, October 3 at 7:00 PM

Husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca create Mexican musical magic in Broadway en Spanglish. Featuring Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce, they deliver fresh interpretations of some of the musical theater's most iconic tunes with new arrangements by Lozano.

House of SpeakEasy: Seriously Entertaining

Tuesday, October 4 at 7:00 PM

Seriously Entertaining is House of SpeakEasy's acclaimed series of literary cabarets where acclaimed authors take the stage to riff and ruminate informally, dinner-theater-style, on the evenings' shared themes. The Wall Street Journal calls it "Think-y entertainment for New York's book-loving crowd" and The New York Times says it's "a literary mixtape [with] perfect flow and variety." This evening's lineup features Sofia Ali-Khan, public-interest attorney; Roosevelt Montas, educator; George Packer, journalist; and Douglas Rushkoff, documentarian.

Gregory Dillon: Crashing on the Pavement

Tuesday, October 4 at 9:30 PM

Brace for contact and enter the destructive mind of critically-acclaimed pop artist/producer Gregory Dillon. Making his Joe's Pub debut, Gregory sheds the picture-perfect Ken-Doll fantasy of his earlier works to create a one-night-only experience of reckless punk euphoria that's guaranteed to cause an out-of-body experience.

AzN PoP!

Wednesday, October 5 at 7:00 PM

AzN PoP! is the world's first Asian-American satirical "pop group" from the USA! Join Baby Rice, Quirky Rice, Edgy Rice, and Brown Rice as they kick off their tour by dancing, singing, and rapping about boys, friendship, and systemic racism/oppression! CUTE!

AHI

Wednesday, October 5 at 9:30 PM

Though much has been made of AHI's years spent backpacking everywhere from the hills of Ethiopia to the jungles of Trinidad. Prospect, the globe-trotting singer/songwriter's extraordinary new album, is the story of an even more profound journey: an internal quest for understanding and self-discovery. Recorded in Nashville with GRAMMY-winning producer Paul Mabury, the collection is bold and expansive.

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: The Monkees

Thursday, October 6 at 7:00 PM

Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8 both at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge are back at Joe's Pub on October 6-8 with all of the incredible songs, great performances, irreverent antics, and special guests that you can only find at The Losers Lounge. For one weekend only.

Mariachi Herencia de México feat. Lupita Infante

Sunday, October 9 at 7:00 PM

Fresh off their PBS appearance as part of the "White House: Spirit of the Season", which saw Mariachi Herencia de México perform alongside Camila Cabello on December 21st, Mariachi Herencia de México announced their newest project, Cuando México Canta featuring the beautiful Lupita Infante. Cuando México Canta features the Latin GRAMMY-nominated group of young Mexican-American musicians, recognized as the new ambassadors of the mariachi tradition, performing a vibrant tribute to the golden age of Mexican music. Joined by multi-GRAMMY nominated star Lupita Infante, granddaughter of Mexican icon Pedro Infante, Mariachi Herencia de México and Infante honor the legacy they inherited in HEREDOS, a colorful and unforgettable experience of Mexican music and culture.

Habibi Festival 2022 feat. Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda, Firas Zreik, HAT (Hatim Belyamani), Noura Mint Seymali, Yacine Boulares's Night in Tunisia & more

Tuesday through Saturday, October 11-15 at 7:00 PM

Tuesday, October 11 - Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda / Noura Mint Seymali

Wednesday, October 12 - Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda / Zahra Alzubaidi

Thursday, October 13 - Yacine Boulares's Night in Tunisia / Firas Zreik

Friday, October 14 - HAT (Hatim Belyamani) / Yacine Boulares's Night in Tunisia / Nour Harkati

Saturday, October 15 - Noura Mint Seymali / Bedouin Burger

Explore the sounds of Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Palestine, and more during the Habibi Festival, a five-night festival immersing New Yorkers in the music of the living rooms, radios, and dance clubs of the SWANA region. From Marrakech's all-women Chaabi and Houara ensemble Bnat El Houariyat to the Moorish griot torchbearer Noura Mint Seymali, to the Night in Tunisia supergroup spanning stambeli to hip hop, Habibi Festival has all you need to nurture your spirit and move your feet.

Banda Magda

Sunday, October 16 at 7:00 PM

Banda Magda will be presenting music from their new project, Seasons, a tetralogy of albums dedicated to the cyclical and shifting beauty of the natural world. Through a collection of original music and re-imagined folk songs in Greek, English, Italian, Portuguese, French, and Japanese, we hope to connect with the audience through this tribute to the natural world-our source of life and endless inspiration.

Justin Elizabeth Sayre is a Forty-year-old Woman

Sunday, October 16 at 9:30 PM

In a new comedy special, writer and performer Justin Elizabeth Sayre talk about the empowerment of drinking decaffeinated coffee with zest, the right to slap your husband for calling your name too loudly in public, and a whole host of other rights and privileges of the 40-year-old lady. In a hilarious examination of the diva as a figure and role model, Sayre takes it all to task with a wit and style all their own.

JOE'S PUB, a program of The Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist-including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts & Nick Blaemire, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

