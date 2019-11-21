All-Male Cirquelesque Revue BOYS NIGHT to Return to The Slipper Room

Created and produced by Ben Franklin, Jason Mejias, Joshua Dean and Mr. Gorgeous, this "All-Male Cirquelesque Revue" is celebrating 8 years of playful and saucy extravaganzas celebrating the art of circus and burlesque. With a brand new show every month, "The Boys" entertain the crowd through diverse aerial and ground performances with a wink, a smile and a lot of creativity. "Boys' Night" is the place to be for both girls and boys looking for a humorous and slightly naughty evening out.

"Boys' Night" takes place at The Slipper Room on Manhattan's Lower East Side on the first Thursday of each month, The Boys take to the stage and the air in a crazy new show that will have audiences of all types cheering and begging for more!

When: December 5th, 2019 and repeating the first Thursday of each month!

Where: The Slipper Room: 167 Orchard St. New York, NY 10002

Doors: 9:00pm Show: 10pm

Price: $15 in advance/$20 at the door, $30 Reserved Seating

Website: www.boysnightrevue.com

Ticket purchase: www.slipperroom.com





