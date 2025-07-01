Ali Stroker Joins MOM'S NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ali Stroker will join Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show, which will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm.

Ali Stroker is a Tony Award-winning actress for her role as ‘Ado Annie’ in the 2019 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West’s acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She can be seen as a series regular on Netflix’s, “Echoes”, as well as on Hulu’s, “Only Murders in the Building." She recurred on Netflix in “Ozark” and on ABC's “Ten Days in the Valley,” and guest starred on HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”, CBS' “Blue Bloods” and “Instinct”, Freeform's “The Bold Type,” Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” The CW's “Charmed” and Comedy Central's “Drunk History” as well as the children shows “The Helpsters” on Apple TV and a number of episodes of “Sesame Street.” Ali starred in the summer of ’22 in Shakespeare in the Park’s Richard III as Anne. She was on “The Glee Project,” culminating in a guest role on Fox’s “Glee”, and in Lifetime's holiday movie, "Christmas Ever After.” Ali is a regular on Nickelodeon's animated series, "Big Nate,” and she plays "Daisy" on Disney’s animated "Alice's Wonderland Bakery." Ali is the proud author of her middle grade novels, The Chance to Fly and Cut Loose(Abrams Books), and her children’s book, Ali and the Sea Stars (HarperCollins). She can be heard on the Grammy nominated cast album of the revival of Oklahoma! the musical. Ali’s most proud roles are mommy to Jesse and wife to David.

Produced and directed by Tony Award Nominee Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Previously announced performers include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Jonathan Dinklage (Hamilton), Missy Dowse (Lucky Stiff), Briana Carlson Goodman (Ragtime), Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Kailee Graham (Abduction, NYMF), Ilene Graff (Promises, Promises, Mr. Belvedere), Alicia Krakauer (NEXT: Bridge The Gap), Pearl Sun (Come From Away, If/Then).

Music direction by Emily Cohn. Stay tuned for cast and creative announcements, and follow @momsnightoutconcert on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.

