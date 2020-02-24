Ali Ewoldt Joins The Cast Of HEART OF THE CITY At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club presents HEART OF THE CITY, the songs of mother/daughter writing team Kristen and Luanne Rosenfeld on March 30.

Phantom of the Opera star, Ali Ewoldt will bring her soaring soprano voice to 54 Below as part of Heart of the City, an evening of music by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld and Luanne Aronen Rosenfeld. She will join a diverse cast that includes Billy Bustamante (Miss Saigon, The King and I), Garth Kravits (Getting the Band Back Together, The Drowsy Chaperone) and a long list of Broadway talent. The concert will feature songs from Divided, Cardboard Castles and premier music from the Rosenfeld's newest collaboration Top of the World.

HEART OF THE CITY plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 30th at 9:30 pm. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Kristen Lee Rosenfeld is a New York City based music director and composer who collaborates with her mother, LUANNE ARONEN ROSENFELD, a Seattle based playwright and lyricist. Kristen's songs have been heard at many NYC venues including Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, the Triad, the Metropolitan Room and the Laurie Beechman. Her music direction credits include the First National Tour of the Broadway musical Spring Awakening; Band of Angels with Colman Domingo; and the recent Off-Broadway hit, Friends! The Musical Parody.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You