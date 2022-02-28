Alexander Williams to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY!

The new Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted by talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers at BAR 9 (807 9th Ave) welcomes Writer, Performer, and Musician Alexander Williams on Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 for a special Audience Appreciation show! Alexander Williams who is a loyal fan and audience member to the show and has come week after week will be appearing and talking about the new singles he has written. The hour will be especially dedicated to the audience with special tributes, audience interaction and interviews, and trivia prizes including two pairs of tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong.

This week's show is sponsored by the Off-Broadway hit play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. The Play That Goes Wrong has generously donated TWO pairs of tickets for Rye to giveaway to two lucky audience members during the Broadway trivia segment. You can currently catch The Play That Goes Wrong at New World Stages.

Next week's guest is Broadway's Daniel Quadrino (WICKED, Newsies, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) on March 10, and then on March 24 Mia Pinero (Maria u/s in the recent revival of West Side Story) and more guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

Programming Note: There will be NO SHOW on Thursday, March 17!

Guests can expect a night to remember for any Broadway fan, including Broadway trivia, Broadway memorabilia giveaways, and prizes that could include FREE tickets to Broadway shows and more! So make sure you do not miss a show because you never know what prizes might be given out. In the past prizes have included one-of-a-kind signed playbills, broadway posters, tickets to shows, and more!!

There is no food or drink minimum, no cover charges, and no reservations for audiences to attend. The show starts promptly at 7:30 pm and goes on until 8:30 pm.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway debuted on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and continues every Thursday at 7:30 pm. The purpose of this show is to bring a Broadway-themed talk show to the theatre district that is easily accessible for all Broadway and theatre lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Thrown into all this fun is also Broadway trivia, including free shots, giveaways, and more for those who answer correctly.

Past guests have included Ben Cameron, Drew Gasparini, Hannah Cruz, Michael Mott, Michael Kushner, Robert Bannon, Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9), Robbie Rozelle, and many others! For a full list of past and upcoming guests and to see production photos visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

You can learn more about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway by visiting www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends and www.bar9ny.com.