Alan Onickel to Make Debut at The Green Room 42 with THAT INSTANT

Performer, teacher, and choreographer Alan Onickel will be making his Green Room 42 debut in That Instant. Beginning in South Africa with a life-altering near-fatal car crash, this autobiographical show follows Alan from his visit to "Coma Land" through multiple surgeries, therapies, doctors, pharmaceuticals, recuperation and finally his return to New York City. Music composed by the incomparable Drama Desk and Helen Hayes award winner Ed Dixon and played by gifted Musical Director Chip Prince. Everyone deals with obstacles in life. That Instant tells of Alan Onickel's unpredictable journey surviving those hurdles.

One night only at The Green Room 42 (Yotel NYC, 570 10th Ave. at 42nd St.) on Tuesday, March 17th at 7pm. Tickets are available from $20 online at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com.

For 35 years, Alan taught dance at many renowned studios including the Phil Black Studio, Broadway Dance Center, Alvin Ailey American Dance Center, and Steps. His choreography has been enjoyed by audiences in the US, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Brazil and more. Until the accident, his unique Tap, Jazz, and Musical Theatre classes were sought after internationally by dancers eager to learn, sweat, and smile. Thanks to the years he spent studying with legendary teachers such as Margaret Craske, Phil Black, Diana Byer, Eddie Wright, and Ed Dixon, Alan has shared the stage and screen with performers like Greg Burge, Hinton Battle, Bunny Briggs, Uta Lemper, Freda Payne and others.

Performance credits include: Sophisticated Ladies, The Tap Dance Kid, A Chorus Line, Singing in the Rain, West Side Story, Uta Lemper (German TV).

Choreography credits: Miles of Styles, (Lincoln Center), Alive with Style (Symphony Space), Yuval Beck & Co. (Tel Aviv, Israel), Dance & You (Tokyo) and more.





