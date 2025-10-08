Adam Sank To Return To Stonewall For THE PALM SPRINGS SET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After several years of performing his award-winning one-man show, "Bad Dates," comedian Adam Sank needed new material. Thus, Sank is working on a brand new set of jokes, which he'll be trying out for the first time at the legendary Stonewall Inn on October 29 in a special, one-night-only event.

"Comics hate trying out new jokes," Sank admits. "And usually, we develop them in front of audiences over weeks or months. I'm kind of nuts, in that I'm only going to perform this entire set once, in Stonewall's cozy cabaret room, before I head out to Palm Springs to do it in front of a crowd of 200 people."

Lending Sank support at Stonewall will be special guest comedians Jack Sullivan (New York Queer Comedy Festival Finalist) and Irene Bremis (as seen on Rachel Dratch's "Late Night Snack" on TruTV).

"Jack and Irene are always hilarious," Sank says. "So even if my new stuff bombs, the audience is still guaranteed a great time."

Adam Sank performs "The Palm Springs Set" upstairs at the Stonewall Inn on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM. The Stonewall Inn admits patrons 21 and over only. Graphic language and sexual content. Audience discretion is advised.