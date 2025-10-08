 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Adam Sank To Return To Stonewall For THE PALM SPRINGS SET

The performance will take place on October 29th.

By: Oct. 08, 2025
Adam Sank To Return To Stonewall For THE PALM SPRINGS SET Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

After several years of performing his award-winning one-man show, "Bad Dates," comedian Adam Sank needed new material.  Thus, Sank is working on a brand new set of jokes, which he'll be trying out for the first time at the legendary Stonewall Inn on October 29 in a special, one-night-only event.

"Comics hate trying out new jokes," Sank admits. "And usually, we develop them in front of audiences over weeks or months. I'm kind of nuts, in that I'm only going to perform this entire set once, in Stonewall's cozy cabaret room, before I head out to Palm Springs to do it in front of a crowd of 200 people." 

Lending Sank support at Stonewall will be special guest comedians Jack Sullivan (New York Queer Comedy Festival Finalist) and Irene Bremis (as seen on Rachel Dratch's "Late Night Snack" on TruTV).

"Jack and Irene are always hilarious," Sank says. "So even if my new stuff bombs, the audience is still guaranteed a great time." 

Adam Sank performs "The Palm Springs Set" upstairs at the Stonewall Inn on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM. The Stonewall Inn admits patrons 21 and over only. Graphic language and sexual content. Audience discretion is advised.




Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Wicked
149 ratings

Wicked
The Outsiders
98 ratings

The Outsiders
Hell's Kitchen
61 ratings

Hell's Kitchen
Beetlejuice
2 users

Beetlejuice

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos