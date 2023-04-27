Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
Adam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 Below

Adam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 Below

The show will run from August 30 – September 2.

Apr. 27, 2023  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome back Rent star Adam Pascal in his new solo show from August 30 - September 2 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at 54below.org/AdamPascal.

Adam will sing many of the songs from the shows he's famous for, including Rent, Aida, Memphis, and more, plus new songs and stories inspired by his life and experience over the past few years - a time of enormous, personal and global transition. Adam interweaves these experiences with the music that got him through the life changing pandemic, lockdown, and personal challenges.

Adam Pascal plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) from August 30 - September 2 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $60-$70 ($67.50-$78.50 with fees). Premiums are $115-$120 ($128-$133.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/AdamPascal. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols  can be found here.  54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as appropriate.  

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride




Related Stories
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With ARKAI at 54 below Photo
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With ARKAI at 54 below
54 BELOW will welcome electroacoustic violin/cello duo ARKAI for an unforgettable musical journey on May 11 at 9:30pm.
54 Below to Present 54 SINGS 2000s TV Next Month Photo
54 Below to Present 54 SINGS 2000s TV Next Month
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings 2000s TV on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:30pm.  Broadway's brightest stars celebrate TV in the 2000s in an evening of your favorites! Get ready to hear all the hits, including “Determinate” (Lemonade Mouth), “They Just Keep Moving the Line” (Smash), “It Was a Shit Show,” (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and many more.
Charles Busch, Darius de Haas, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Charles Busch, Darius de Haas, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Broadways Matildas to Reunite at MATILDAPALOOZA 2023 at 54 Below Photo
Broadway's Matildas to Reunite at MATILDAPALOOZA 2023 at 54 Below
54 BELOW is celebrating 10 years of Matilda the Musical in Matildapalooza 2023: All Grown Up – A Reunion of Broadway’s Matildas! on August 7 & 8 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Adam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 BelowAdam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 Below
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome back Rent star Adam Pascal in his new solo show from August 30 – September 2 at 7:00pm.
Birdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANOBirdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANO
April 27, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present a special musical evening with three great musical talents Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti, in the return of “Three Friends – One Piano” on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM.
Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson in concert on May 9. Direct from Adelaide, South Australia and only a month ahead of them sharing the stage in the South Australian premiere of tick, tick… BOOM!, Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson team up for their 54 Below and New York City debut. 
Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE BenefitAndy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE Benefit
April 27, 2023

Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure, benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, will take place at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St).
MAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in MayMAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Make ‘Em Laugh on May 31st, 2023, at 9:30 pm. Join in for a night of humor, silliness, and all-around good times as we celebrate the power of comedy. Featuring original comedy songs, parodies, and impressions, Make ‘Em Laugh will surely leave you rolling on the floor.
share