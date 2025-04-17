Adam Pally To Return To AND SCENE at Caveat in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adam Pally will return to And Scene at Caveat Theater this Monday, April 21st! And Scene is the the hilarious half-scripted comedy show where actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors can only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene as they go. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

This month's cast includes: Adam Pally (Sonic), Trinity Likins (Riverdale), RJ Brown (13 Reasons Why), Eduardo Ramos (21 Bridges), Maura Day (Long Bright River), Alexandre Bagot (American Horror Story), Brian Morabito (Dropout), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Alex Cheng (NPR), and Jenny St. Angelo (Ghost Story Club). Hosted by Mick Szal (Joker).

The show is Monday, April 21st, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM at Caveat Theater. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to livestream. Get your tickets now as this show sells out every month!

