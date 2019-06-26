AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room July 1st

Jun. 26, 2019  

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room July 1st

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys and Understudies from AIN'T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS; HADESTOWN; KISS ME, KATE; HAMILTON; CHICAGO; THE LION KING and TONI STONE on MONDAY, JULY 1ST at 7 PM. Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, July 1st at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 138rd edition of the series are Donna Marie Asbury (Chicago), Alex Joseph Grayson (Toni Stone), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud-The Temptations Musical), Christine Cornish Smith (Kiss Me, Kate). Raven Thomas (Hamilton) .and Zurin Villanueva (The Lion King). Special Appearance by Internationally acclaimed mezzo soprano Melina Pineda. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.



