AND SCENE Returns To Caveat Next Monday

And Scene, the hilarious half-scripted comedy show, is returning to Caveat on September 16th. At this show actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

Performing on this month's show is Karan Brar (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Lindsey Broad (The Office), Anthony Atamanuik (What We Do In The Shadows, Jim Santangeli (Search Party, Lora Lee Gayer (Dr. Zhivago Broadway), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls), Kaya Rosenthal (Time Traveler's Wife), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Brian Morabito (GTA V) and Luka Glinksy (A Beard Grows In Brooklyn). Hosted by Mick Szal (Joker).

The show is Monday, September 16th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM at Caveat Theater. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to stream and can be bought here: https://caveat.nyc/events/and-scene-9-16-2024. Buy tickets soon as this show sells out monthly!

