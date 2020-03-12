AN EVENING WITH... Series Returns to The Green Room 42 to Celebrate Dolly Parton

After the smash, sold-out tribute to Frank Sinatra in January, the award-winning, runaway hit series "An Evening With..." (2019 BWW Cabaret Award, Best Series) returns to The Green Room 42 this Friday, March 13, to celebrate the music and life of the iconic Dolly Parton.



With Blake Allen's 8-piece big band and 4 back up singers, "the most lush evening in a cabaret room" (Stephen Mosher) will feature the "sultry, enchanting, deeply personal" (The Ensemblist) voice talents of Grammy Nominee and Billboard Music Award Winner Marty Thomas, Grammy Winner Phoebe Strole, Broadway's Alexa Green, Lauren Elder, and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, 2-time MAC Award Winner and Bistro Winner Dawn Derow, THOSE GIRLS, Quentin Brown, Sean Stephens, Arielle Murphy, and members of the An Evening With... Company: Kerry Conte, Emily Croft, 2019 Cabaret Award Winner Christine de Frece (Best Vocalist), Spencer Glass, Jack Scott, and Emily Trumble.



Rounding out Season 3 of An Evening With... are Rosemary Clooney (May 15), Nina Simone (July 31), the 85th Birthday Celebration of Julie Andrews (Oct 1), and Judy Garland (Dec 4).

Tickets start at $20 and can be found at tinyurl.com/AEWSDolly.





