An Evening With Len Cariou is coming to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Tuesday, December 16 at 7:00pm.

Len Cariou is well known and beloved for his indelible performances in musicals and plays on and off Broadway, in classical theater, and in other media. His major credits include Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, and Applause on Broadway, Blue Bloods on television, and more.

Join us at the Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Cafe (407 West 42nd Street) on Tuesday, December 16 at 7pm as he shares reminiscences of his storied career and the many legends he has worked with in a live interview conducted by theater journalist Michael Portantiere.

The evening will include clips of Mr. Cariou's greatest roles, live performances of a song or two (with Mark Janas at the piano), and a Q&A session with the audience.