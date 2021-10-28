AMERICA'S GOT TALENT's Victoria Vagasy Joins THE MUSIC OF: HEATHERS, THE MUSICAL at The Green Room 42

Victoria Vagasy, one of TikTok's most up and coming Musical Theater personalities and America's Got Talent semi-finalist, joins Michael Anthony Theatrical and The Green Room 42's production of "The Music of: Heathers, The Musical."

Victoria Vagasy is a South Florida actress who is so excited to be making her New York City debut at The Green Room 42! This summer, Tory was a contestant on NBC's hit show "America's Got Talent '' where she placed as a Semi-Finalist. You can also find her talent on TikTok/Instagram @once.upon.a.tory. We recently had a chance to talk about the upcoming production with her.

"I LOVED the movie! So, when I discovered the musical, my mind was blown. The score is just incredible! I think it's what makes Heathers so timeless and huge to this day. People love it," Vagasy says. When asked about her favorite song she is most excited to sing, she said "I Say No. I love this new song they wrote for Veronica and I think it was so needed for the story and just an incredible moment for her! What I think is so interesting about Veronica and important to realize is she's not innocent, by any means. She loses herself along the way of navigating her crazy high school life, but in the end she still stays true to herself. Even though she makes a few... mistakes..." Vagasy laughs, "she tries to make up for her actions and still sees the good in the world, no matter how dark it may be."

Schools back in session, the party's ON and the candy store is OPEN this November at The Green Room 42 with "The Music of: HEATHERS, The Musical." The rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy played a sold-out tryout in Los Angeles, before successful Off-Broadway and West End runs. While the show is a high energy, dark comedy, it opens conversation about deep issues, including bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault and school violence. Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, directed by Michael Restaino, movement by Madeline Dunn, musically supervised by Skyler Fortgang, this one-night engagement on Saturday, November 20th at 9:30 PM and will feature songs from the musical such as Beautiful, Candy Store, Dead Girl Walking, Seventeen and more.

Further casting to be announced at a later date.