AMANDA GREEN & HER BROADWAY FRIENDS Featuring Shoshana Bean, Javier Munox & More is Coming to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present AMANDA GREEN & HER BROADWAY FRIENDS. Join two-time Tony Award Nominee Amanda Green & her Broadway friends on Monday, October 24 at 7pm for an evening of her hilarious and moving songs.

Amanda will be joined by an incredible roster of Broadway favorites: Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean, Javier Munoz, Ryann Redmond, Lesli Margherita, Andrew Call, Ashley Blanchet, Ginna Claire and composer Curtis Moore. James Sampliner music directs. Together they will perform an evening of her hilarious and heartfelt songs from shows past and sneak previews of her upcoming work.

AMANDA GREEN & HER BROADWAY FRIENDS plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, October 24, 2022. There is a $35-$45(with fees, $40-$51) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT AMANDA GREEN

AMANDA is a two-time Tony Award-nominated lyricist/composer and award-winning performer. She received 2022 Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations for her lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway starring the legendary Billy Crystal written with composer Jason Robert Brown.

Next up is the original musical comedy Female Troubles, A Period Piece set in Jane Austen's 19th Century England, about women's reproductive freedoms.

She received a Tony Award Nomination and 2 Drama Desk Award Nominations (Music & Lyrics) for Hands On A Hardbody, which she co-composed with Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, and also received the Frederick Loewe Award for Outstanding Composition for Musical Theater. In the same Broadway season she co-wrote lyrics for Bring It On with Lin Manuel Miranda (Tony nominated for Best Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Lyrics).

Also Broadway: High Fidelity (Lyrics); Additional book and lyrics for Tony-nominated revival of Kiss Me, Katestarring Kelli O'Hara (2019); Additional lyrics for Tony-nominated revival of On the Twentieth Century starring Kristin Chenoweth (2014), both directed by Scott Ellis. TV: Peter Pan Live (Addt'l lyrics), The Kennedy Center Honors (Special Material for Martin Short & Tom Hanks Tribute).

Amanda serves as the first woman President of The Dramatists Guild of America.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.