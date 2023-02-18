Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALOHA OY! THE CABARET Returns to PANGEA in March and April

This cabaret act explores through songs and stories Jeffrey's journey from an innocent young performer who grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii to his eventual move to NYC.

Feb. 18, 2023  

Proud Image Theatre Company will present Jeffrey Vause In Aloha Oy! The Cabaret, with Musical Direction by John Bowen, conceived & created With Phil Hall, on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at 7:00 pm and Thursday, April 6th, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Pangea / 178 2nd Avenue in the East Village. There is a $20 Cover / $25 at the door with a $25 food & drink minimum.

For reservations, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225767®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F71709?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or www.pangea.com

Written and performed by JEFFREY VAUSE (www.jeffreyvause.com), this cabaret act explores through songs and stories Jeffrey's journey from an innocent young performer who grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii to his eventual move to New York City - because growing up in paradise wasn't enough!

Featuring music by Bacharach/David, Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Maltby/Shire, Edward Kleban, Kander/Ebb, Marvin Hamlisch plus others, this delightful show will take you from the most beautiful island in the world to the most exciting one!

In Honolulu, Jeffrey performed in numerous productions before his move to the Big Apple. He triumphed as Arnold in the 15th Anniversary Off-Off Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Tony-winning play TORCH SONG TRILOGY at the Grove St. Playhouse in Greenwich Village. H/X Magazine in its review wrote: "Jeffrey Vause, excellent as Arnold, the broken-hearted drag performer, regenerates the role with a more relaxed demeanor." Jeffrey's also performed in Irving Berlin RAGTIME REVUE, THE IT GIRL, OKLAHOMA!, A CHORUS LINE & Andy Halliday's NOTHING BUT TRASH. Jeffrey produced, wrote and performed in a one-man multi-character play (also called ALOHA OY!) and in 2020 produced, wrote and starred (in drag no less!) in TOMORROW WE LOVE, a gender-bending comedic homage to the classic romantic films of the mid-20th century, at Theater for the New City.

He founded PROUD IMAGE THEATRE COMPANY in 2019 to highlight and showcase works primarily from the LGBTQIA+ community that demonstrate tolerance and promote visibility through artistic expression.




