A WELL-STRUNG CHRISTMAS Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below

Well-Strung, the critically acclaimed singing string quartet, will return to Feinstein's / 54 Below in New York by popular demand on December 8, 14 and 15 with A Well-Strung Christmas. The hit live show has been devised by Well-Strung, Mark Cortale and director Richard Jay-Alexander, and features the group's own unique pop-classical spin on some of the most beautiful and traditional holiday favorites, such as "Silent Night", "Sleigh Ride," all the way to Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas" and everything in between. For tickets and information please visit https://54below.com/events/a-well-strung-christmas-2/.

Well-Strung, featuring Edmund Bagnell (first violin), Christopher Marchant (second violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (viola), is a string quartet with a modern twist. The group plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience. Audiences may also recognize Trevor and Chris as two contestants on CBS TV's The Amazing Race.

Conceived by Mark Cortale and Christopher Marchant, the foursome formed in 2012 and has since gained international attention. They have been invited to perform at the Vatican in Rome and at a gala for President Obama. Hillary Clinton requested a special performance by Well-Strung after the release of their viral music video "Chelsea's Mom." They have also performed on the The Today Show, and live onstage with artists such as Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, Deborah Voigt, and were the opening act for Joe Jonas and his band DNCE at Pride Toronto. They have appeared twice with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus and co-starred in two Christmas concerts at Town Hall in Manhattan with the New York City Gay Men's Chorus in 2016. The group has received critical acclaim at New York's prestigious Feinstein's/54 Below and well beyond, from the House of Blues in New Orleans to the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

Their first music video entitled Mozart Meets Kelly Clarkson initially caught the eye of the national press. BBC Radio host Jo Good called Well-Strung "absolutely amazing" after their on-air performance and interview for her show. In the States, they've also been called "the hottest thing with a bow since Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games" by the New York Daily News, and were featured in their first magazine cover spread for Metrosource. For more information and tour dates, visit www.well-strung.com