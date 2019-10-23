Donovan Hoffer Weaves Stories & Songs in Sensible Cabaret, FOR THE LOVE OF PERSEPHONE At The Duplex, 10/28

A Sensible Theatre Co. will present The Sensible Cabaret - once a month, every month - Elevating Queer & Allied artists here in New York City. October will feature the wickedest witch of all, Donovan Hoffer, as he shares stories and songs of the seasons, heartbreak, and trama - all For the Love of Persephone.

"We all know a Persephone... Persephone, daughter of Zeus who lives 6 months of the year above ground, able to gift springtime and walk the earth freely, but the other 6 months of the year she lives locked away with her husband Hades in the underworld. She lives a lost, ancient love. I'm a huge fan of Hadestown, and instantly connected with the role of Persephone and her trauma," writes Hoffer.

It's an evening of pop / rock and musical theatre selections that best capture Hoffer's love of her persona, combining his mind-melting rock vocals with a Sara Bareilles vibe.

DONOVAN HOFFER recently reprised the role of Chantal in Geva Theatre Center's production of La Cage Aux Folles, after being seen earlier this year as Chantal in Pioneer Theatre's concert version of La Cage. Donovan has been featured at the Fulton Theatre in Chicago (Mary Sunshine) and in the Hunchback of Notre Dame (Clopin) for which he received a Robert Fulton Award for Best Featured Actor in a musical. Broadway: Rocktopia. Regional: Jesus Christ Superstar (Simon), Cats (Munkustrap), Rent (Angel), Disney's Newsies, Billy Elliot, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Donovan has traveled and performed with Norwegian Cruise Lines and in Playlist Productions with Carnival Cruise Lines. A proud member of Actor's Equity. Instagram @donovanhoffer_

Special guest on Monday will be Michael Williams who just shared stage with Donovan in La Cage Aux Folles at Geva Theatre! A 2015 graduate of Webster Conservatory, his favorite credits include: George Gibbs in Our Town (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), Sebastian in Cruel Intentions (Off B'way), David Shayne in Bullets Over Broadway (Nat'l Tour), Young Ben in Follies (St. Louis Rep), Clarence/Peto and Ensemble in Henry IV and V (STL Shakespeare Festival), Ken in Red and Jamie in The Last Five Years (Crane River). When he's focused, he's a singer-songwriter, too. @mewilliams227 www.michaelevanwilliams.com

Paul Flanagan (National Tour A CHORUS LINE, Seattle: NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES, PAGEANT), hosts this fabulous evening. Jared Michael Brown (5th Avenue Productions THE SECRET GARDEN, PAINT YOUR WAGON), Co-Produces.

Founded in 2016 by Jared Michael Brown & Paul Flanagan, A Sensible Theatre Co. is leading the charge in high-quality, queer entertainment focused on furthering the Queer conversation of diversity and inclusion through the arts. We're so honored to partner with Thomas & Lisa at The Duplex and expand our unique brand of entertainment to New York's incredible Queer & Allied community. August's cabaret will continue our year of ongoing projects in New York in addition to our three years of operating in Seattle. We're so excited to continue our Sensible Cabarets on both coasts and continue to provide a space for Queer & Allied performers to slay and thrive.

$15 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre

$20 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre

More Information on all of our productions and tickets: www.sensibletheatre.co





