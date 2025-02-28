A NIGHT OF NEW WORK Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present A Night of New Work from the 2024 graduating class of NYU Tisch’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program on Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at 9:30pm. Directed and produced by Jill Ohayon and Sarah Rossman, the night will showcase songs from 15 new musicals with styles ranging from electro-pop to Golden Age to country-folk. Featuring Victorian ghost tales, mathematical scales, volcanic eruptions, holiday dinner disruptions, lyrical legalese, journeys across seas, lies and deceit, very large feet, queer struggle and joy, a vengeful cowboy… and more mommy and daddy issues than your once-a-month insurance-covered therapy session can handle. Join us for an evening written, performed, accompanied, directed, and produced by the members of the GMTWP’s Cycle 33!

Featured writers who will also be featured as performers include Trevor K. Band, Alecia Baxter, Lauren Katz, Timothy Thomas Leech, Paige Menneci, Gaurav Mishra, Jill Ohayon, Bryce Palmer, Alexander Ronneburg, Sarah Rossman, Vaheed Talebian, and Benjamin Walton. Other featured songwriters include Gian Gibboney, Andy Li, Alex Manaa, Paige Menneci, Jonja Merck, Hannah Morley, Yunhye Park, Adrien Radke, Kate Rankine, M.L. Redstone, Sravya Saraswatula, Sequoia Sellinger, Sarah Slipp, and Evelio Sotolongo.

In addition to Ohayon and Rossman, the creative team comprises Jonja Merck as music director, Paige Menneci as assistant music director, Kate Rankine as production manager, Alecia Baxter as stage manager, Yunhye Park as marketing manager, and Lauren Katz as industry liaison.

