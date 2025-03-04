A NIGHT OF NEW WORK By Tisch's Musical Theatre Writing Program Graduates is Coming to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents A Night of New Work from the 2024 graduating class of NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program on Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at 9:30pm. Directed and produced by Jill Ohayon and Sarah Rossman, the night will showcase songs from 14 new musicals with styles ranging from electro-pop to Golden Age to country-folk. Featuring Victorian ghost tales, mathematical scales, volcanic eruptions, holiday dinner disruptions, lyrical legalese, journeys across seas, lies and deceit, very large feet, queer struggle and joy, a vengeful cowboy... and more mommy and daddy issues than your once-a-month insurance-covered therapy session can handle. Join us for an evening written, performed, accompanied, directed, and produced by the members of the Tisch's GMTWP graduating class of 2024!

Featured writers who will also be featured as performers include Trevor K. Band, Alecia Baxter, Lauren Katz, Timothy Thomas Leech, Paige Menneci, Gaurav Mishra, Jill Ohayon, Bryce Palmer, Alexander Ronneburg, Sarah Rossman, Vaheed Talebian, and Benjamin Walton. Other featured songwriters include Gian Gibboney, Andy Li, Alex Manaa, Jonja Merck, Hannah Morley, Yunhye Park, Adrien Radke, Kate Rankine, M.L. Redstone, Sravya Saraswatula, Sequoia Sellinger, Sarah Slipp, and Evelio Sotolongo.

In addition to Ohayon and Rossman, the creative team comprises Jonja Merck as music director, Paige Menneci as assistant music director, Kate Rankine as production manager, Alecia Baxter as stage manager, Yunhye Park as marketing manager, and Lauren Katz as industry liaison.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

The writers of A Night of New Work have had their work performed at the American Repertory Theater, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Symphony Space, the Renaissance Theater, Green Room 42, The Duplex, Union Hall, Soho Playhouse, GCNA Congress, The Tank, Ars Nova ANT Fest, Teatro Latea, The York Theatre, The Other Palace Theater in London, and other venues in New Hampshire, California, Florida, Utah, Montreal, Seoul, Hong Kong, and more. Their work has also been supported by Syracuse University's New Works New Voices, Prospect Musicals, the Pipeline Arts Foundation, Goodspeed Musicals, Ars Nova, the Anna Sosenko Foundation, the Casa Uno Artist Residency, the American Opera Project, the BringAbout, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, the Radiophrenia Festival, and others.

The Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch School of the Arts is an intensive two-year program in which students develop distinct creative voices as musical theatre writers and are trained to excel in the art of collaboration. Its prize-winning MFA graduates and faculty come from forty-two countries across six continents, and are recognized in the industry for pushing the boundaries of the form. Program alumni include: Winnie Holzman (Wicked), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, White Girl in Danger), Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Mindi Dickstein (Little Women), Rachel Sheinkin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Rebekah Greer Melocik and Jacob Yandura (How to Dance in Ohio). With a global reach, their work spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatres in the US and abroad, major opera houses, and television and film.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

