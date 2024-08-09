54 SINGS ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER Set For Next Month at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present 54 Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber on September 3, 2024.

Composer of the longest running show on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber has brought us some of the most breathtaking and successful shows in musical theater history. Beginning with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1967 and most recently with Bad Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s career has truly been one for the ages. In fact, he’s one of the only Broadway composers to produce a greatest hits album: The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1988, and can boast 50+ years of running Broadway shows. At this one-night only event, you’ll get to hear songs from some of Lloyd Webber’s greatest hits like The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Sunset Boulevard, and Evita. You’ll also hear some of his newer pieces, as well as some oldies you might have forgotten! Join us for a night of celebrating the man that lyricist Don Black once said “single-handedly reinvented the musical.”

54 Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber features a diverse and talented cast, including: Miki Abraham of Broadway’s Shucked and the first national tours of Once on this Island and Beautiful; Jeffrey Kringer of Cruel Intentions’ national tour and About Love Off-Broadway; Liam Fitzpatrick and Christopher Prozeller of Broadway Cares’ 34th Annual Easter Bonnet competition; and more! 54 Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber is accompanied and musically directed by New York University’s Associate Music Director and 54 Below mainstay, Aidan Wells.

Directed and produced by Stephanie Todd and assistant-produced by Liam Fitzpatrick, of ST Productions (@STProductions),

54 Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 3, 2024 at 9:30PM. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/ALW. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

