54 GETS WEIRD A Weird Al Tribute Cabaret Comes To 54 Below In April

54 BELOW will present RJ Christian and more up and coming stars in 54 Gets Weird on April 2nd, 2025 at 9:30pm! Get ready to get Weird!

From classic parodies like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” to Certified Al Originals like “Albuquerque” and “My Own Eyes,” this show will have something for everybody (including a live accordion player)! This show will also be ASL interpreted.

Produced by Aaron Clark Burstein (The Wolves, Les Femmes Mousquetaires) and Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (54 Below Genesis Project cohort), the show is also music directed by JQ Welch (54 Sings Inside) and Mikayla Coxe (Fowl Play).

The show has a cast of up and coming talent in the theatre scene, including: RJ Christian (Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Danielle Breitstein (Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist, Plague Play), Andrew Caira (Saw: The Musical, Barbie's Princess & the Pauper), Ella Ruth Francis (Head Over Heels, Next to Normal), Dylan Glick (That Golden Girls Show!), Avery Ingvarson (it's been ten years since everyone died, The Wolves), Cambria Kylinn Martin (Stranger Grandfather, Stranger Granddaughter), Brett Miller (Les Femmes Mousquetaires, Friends: The Musical Parody), Haley Mizelle (Escape to Margaritaville, Winner: A New Musical), Xavier Moses (Lovers and Survivors, Hopeful), Matthew Penalva (Top of the Mornin', Stranger Sings), Kaden Potak (Catching Fireflies, Catholic School Girlz), Noah Simau (Boxtown), Emily “Lee” Simes (The Big Con, The Journey Home), Brie Underwood (54 Sings Inside), Kirstin Wolf (45 Scenes of Bad Sickness, The Speed of Sound).

54 Gets Weird plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 2nd, 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) – $40 (includes $5 in fees). Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments