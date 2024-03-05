54 Below Sings BROADWAY AROUND THE GLOBE This Month!

Click Here for More on 54 Below

54 BELOW will presents 54 Sings Broadway Around The Globe on Monday, March 25th at 9:30pm.

Join a cast of up-and-coming performers for a one-night-only journey around the world as 54 Sings Broadway Around the Globe! Starring Jamie Baio (The Office! Off-Broadway), Matthew J. Hoffman (Singfield! Off-Broadway), Brett Evans (@Kermitmafrog with 81.6k followers on TikTok, 54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List), Sejal Joshi (20 & Under Sing 20 & Over Live: Act II, 54 Sings Barbie, 54 Sings Lizzie McAlpine), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (54 Goes Horror!, 54 Sings Hatchetfield), Nadia Wilemski (PLAY/MATE: Original Musical Workshop, 54 Sings Girlboss Anthems), Brayden Co (54 Sings Allegiance), Gina Lardi (54 Sings Girlboss Anthems, 54 Goes Horror!), Alyssa Kirchner (Producer), Michael D'Elia (Producer), Jackie Barics, Victoria Barics, Ashton Fariello, and David Mosca.

Music directed by Asher Denburg (Spamilton national tour, Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular).

Tickets

54 Sings Broadway Around The Globe plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, March 25th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.