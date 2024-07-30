54 Below Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with Jaime Lozano, Mauricio Martínez, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will honor the Latine and Hispanic performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Hispanic Heritage Month. Join in celebrating their contributions to our beloved art form as we present performances from JChris, Mauricio Martínez, Patrick Page and Perla Batalla, and more! Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/HispanicHeritageMonth. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

In addition, a special menu will be offered to audiences featuring dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more.

THEIR PRONOUNS ARE ÉL/ ELLE/ ELLA: CELEBRATING TRANS LATINE PERFORMERS – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

¡Oye! Welcome to Their Pronouns Are Él/ Elle/ Ella, a concert all about trans Latine performers playing their dream roles! Starring performers from all over the gender spectrum and Latin America, this concert aims to uplift and inspire audiences to open their minds to what is possible on stage… and off! You won’t want to miss this kick off to Hispanic Heritage Month!

Produced by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz [they/he/it].

Music direction by Omar Camps-Kamrin [he/him] (Winner of Best Original Score at Hudson Film Fest 2023).

Featuring Yan-Carlos Diaz [any pronouns], Blanca Del Loco [she/they], Luz [he/they], Sofia R.C. Melendez [she/they], Flower Estefana Rios [she/her], Cesario Tirado-Ortiz[they/he/it], Spencer J. Vigil [he/they], JQ Welch [she/they], and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PATRICK PAGE AND PERLA BATALLA: LOOKING FOR LEONARD – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 7PM

Join the captivating duo of Patrick Page and Perla Batalla as they ignite the stage with an electrifying celebration of Leonard Cohen’s enduring legacy. In a soul-stirring evening of music, poetry, and personal anecdotes, they honor the profound impact of Cohen’s genius on their lives and careers.

Grammy-nominated powerhouse Perla Batalla, once a cherished member of Leonard Cohen’s inner circle, enchants audiences with her velvety vocals and intimate reflections. Having blossomed from Cohen’s backing vocalist to a globally acclaimed artist with seven albums in her own right, Batalla’s concert-homage to her mentor, In the House of Cohen, continues to captivate sold-out crowds worldwide. Her second album devoted to Cohen’s repertoire will be released this year.

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning virtuoso Patrick Page, celebrated for his magnetic performances on Broadway, infuses Cohen’s melodies with a poignant depth born from his own reverence for the iconic troubadour. Known for his Tony®-nominated portrayal of Hades in Hadestown and his multifaceted roles across 15 Broadway productions and numerous films and television shows, Page’s voice has frequently been compared to Cohen’s.

In Looking for Leonard Page and Batalla tenderly navigate through a tapestry of personal anecdotes and cherished memories, uniting with a dynamic ensemble to deliver soul-stirring renditions of Cohen classics like “Hallelujah,” “Bird on a Wire,” “I’m Your Man,” “Suzanne,” and “So Long, Marianne.”

This premiere event marks the beginning of a journey destined to traverse the globe, offering an unforgettable experience for devotees of Leonard Cohen, Patrick Page, and Perla Batalla alike. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the timeless magic of Cohen’s legacy brought to life by two extraordinary talents.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAIME LOZANO & THE FAMILIA: LA FIESTA – SEPTEMBER 22 AT 7PM

Heralded by no less than Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda as “the next big thing on Broadway,” Mexican musical multi-hyphenate Jaime Lozano returns to 54 Below to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month sharing stories and songs from his acclaimed project Songs by an Immigrant. Lozano, both the evening’s conductor and creator, will be joined onstage by his Familia, an all-star Latine lineup of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ: HERITAGE – OCTOBER 3 AT 7PM

Hot on the heels of his hit solo show 5’11”, Based in NYC and album Live in NYC, Mexican superstar (and former Mexican Idol) Mauricio Martínez returns to 54 Below with a brand new show. Going back to his roots and the music that defines the man, Heritage is a cross-section of Latin, pop, and Broadway, all filtered through Martínez’s lived experience. Created with director Robbie Rozelle and music director Brian J. Nash (the team behind 5’11”, Based in NYC), Heritage features a full band and special guests, culminating in a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Written by Mauricio Martínez and Robbie Rozelle

Music direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash

Directed by Robbie Rozelle

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JUAN PABLO DI PACE – OCTOBER 4 & 5 AT 7PM

Join Argentine-born performer, Juan Pablo Di Pace for an honest, hilarious and emotional evening where he traces the pages of his book that are still being written – from Buenos Aires to London via Madrid and Los Angeles. Featuring music from the likes of Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, and more, peppered with songs from screen, radio, along with original compositions, Juan Pablo will guide you through this contemplative musical journey so, sit back, relax, and dive into a teenage immigrant’s dream of becoming an artist.

Accompanied by Michael Orland on piano.

Argentinian/Italian actor, filmmaker, dancer, and musician, Juan Pablo Di Pace has been seamlessly moving across different mediums in show-business since 2002. As an actor, he played Fernando on Netflix’s #1 sitcom “Fuller House” (People’s Choice Awards), starred as Jesus Christ on NBC’s “A.D. The Bible Continues” (Best Actor Grace Award), appeared in Mamma Mia! (2008), starred in Paramount’s film Dashing In December (GLAAD award), The Mattachin Family (Outfest), The Bad Girl (VIX+), Branching Out (Hallmark) and others. As a writer/producer he created the stage show Act One/An Evening With, a cabaret produced in the US and Spain (BroadwayWorld awards nominee for both USA + Spain), the series “Minutiae,” and the short films Admission (LA Shorts), Tom’s Habitat, and La Belleza. Currently, he has written/directed/produced and starred in the feature film DUINO -an emotional coming-of-age tour de force about memory, art, parenting, and the impressionable nature of falling in love for the first time. Executive produced by the legendary Norman Lear, DUINO premiered to rapturous coverage at Turin’s Lovers Film Festival, Italy, winning the Audience award and the Mathew Shepard award. Juan Pablo is developing two more films. In musicals, he has appeared in Chicago the Musical (West End) and starred as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever (Spain), Danny Zucco in GREASE (Trieste), and Juan in Joaquin Sabina’s More Than 100 Lies (Spain). As a dancer he performed with Sylvie Guillem in BOLERO by Maurice Béjart (Sadler’s Wells London) and was a semi-finalist on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” He has performed with the Houston Symphony Orchestra, headlining The Music Of George Michael and has released original music, “Te Senti,” “Fall On Me,” “Be Ready,” “Just A Feeling,” available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

Michael Orland is thrilled to have been a part of the mega-hit TV show “American Idol” for 16 seasons as the pianist, arranger, vocal coach, and associate musical director both on FOX and ABC. He has accompanied and conducted for numerous celebrities including Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Katharine McPhee, Idina Menzel, and Barry Manilow as well as making notable appearances on “OPRAH,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and “The Ellen Show.” With recent highlights including associate music director on NBC’s Hairspray Live!and Netflix’s The Prom, and collaborations with Broadway legends Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters, as well as TV star Amber Riley.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 HONORS HISPANIC LEGENDS – OCTOBER 5 AT 7PM

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Andrea Grossi-Benitez and a group of fellow phenomenal Hispanic singers are thrilled to commemorate historic Hispanic artists from the 1960s to now. Directed and produced by Grossi-Benitez, 54 Honors Hispanic Legends is a tribute to legendary artists from Hispanic countries and the legacies they have left behind or are continuing to make. This special concert will feature songs by Celia Cruz, Luis Miguel, Kali Uchis, Selena, and more. Join us to honor Hispanic heritage and these heroes of Hispanic music!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ON YOUR FEET! STARRING THE NATIONAL TOUR CAST – OCTOBER 7 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an exhilarating evening featuring the songs of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. In an extraordinary celebration of some of Gloria Estefan’s Greatest hits that led her to the Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter we know today. On Your Feet! takes you on her musical life journey including songs such as “1-2-3,” “Conga,” “Mi Tierra,” and “Cuba Libre,” along with so many more! Featuring the national tour cast of On Your Feet! 2022-2024, this concert is produced and directed by Miguel Flores, Kristen Tarrago, and Khi’Shawn Robinson.

Featuring the national touring cast of On Your Feet! Including Facundo Agustín, Gaby Albo, Camila Aldet, Berny Balbuena, Max Cervantes, Jake Dylan, Miguel Flores, Samuel Garnica, Marielisa Gutierrez, Emma Heistand, Madelin Marchant, Brian Marquez, Katie McCollum, Sara McGuire, María Moreras, Ralphie Rivera, Khi’Shawn Robinson, Adela Romero, Angelliz Rosado, Rodolfo Santamarina, Cami Taleisnik, Kristen Tarragó, Glendaliris Torres-Greaux, and Sophia Yacap.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROOKLYN BOSSA NOVA: CELEBRATING BRAZILIAN MUSIC WITH JCHRIS AND CARLA ARDITO – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

JChris and Carla Ardito are proud to present Brooklyn Bossa Nova, a celebration of the classic and contemporary sounds of Bossa Nova. Featuring the music of Antônio Carlos Jobim, Marisa Monte, Brazil 66, and more, Brooklyn Bossa Nova also performs American pop hits that complement the Bossa Nova groove from such greats as Stevie Wonder and Burt Bacharach. “Mas Que Nada,” “Desafinado,” and “Summer Samba,” as well as hits by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and more make for a fun-filled, sexy, and joyful night on the town. Brooklyn Bossa Nova was founded in 2022 and made its debut at Superfine in DUMBO.

Carla Melucci Ardito graduated from NYU and went on to graduate from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Her credits include small roles in the soap opera “Another World,” Broadway Salutes Lincoln Center at Avery Fisher Hall, Give My Regards To Broadway at Playhouse 91, touring for a year with Opera Northeast, Light Opera Of Manhattan, Broadway Review at Brooklyn Barge Music, Burt Bacharach Review (music directed by Mat Eisenstein.) Carla performed with Bernadette Peters and Bea Arthur in the Broadway salute at Lincoln Center.

JChris is an urban Latin singer-songwriter known for a smooth voice and high energy performances. His music transcends boundaries, infusing Latin pop nostalgia, his Brazilian and Peruvian heritage, and exploring themes of queer culture. JChris has worked with many great artists including Carlos Vives, Omar Apollo, Kristin Chenoweth, and Tito Puente, Jr., to name a few. JChris has performed at Carnegie Hall, The White House, and will tour the world through the U.S. Department of State’s American Music Abroad program in the 24-25 season.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRANCISCO LELO DE LARREA 5UINTET – OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Francisco Lelo de Larrea, acclaimed Mexican-born jazz guitar player and composer makes his 54 Below debut!

The Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uintet is a project created in 2003 that has aimed to bring a new sound to both the movement of Mexican jazz, as well as the international music scene.

Founded by guitarist and composer Francisco Lelo de Larrea, the project seeks to mark a new trail and set trends within the art of jazz. Hear arrangements and original compositions inspired by an array of styles, ranging from traditional and contemporary jazz, swing, hard bop, to experiments with various tints of rock and soul.

The quintet has performed in the most prominent jazz festivals in Latin America and their album Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uinteto is considered one of the most outstanding jazz projects nationwide.

In 2022, they released a second album called Ataraxia which was recorded in NYC, composed and arranged by Francisco Lelo de Larrea (guitar), with the collaboration of internationally renowned musicians such as David Binney (alto saxophone), Elliot Mason (trombone), Scott Colley (bass), and four-time Grammy award winner Antonio Sánchez (drums).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I LIKE IT LIKE THAT: A 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM

54 Below welcomes you to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of a Latino cult classic, I Like it Like That, with some of the original cast of the film. The audience will be teleported to a bustling, rowdy, yet somewhat charming neighborhood in the Bronx during 1994, where Latin culture and family dynamics are explored through the music humming beneath it all. From Marc Anthony, to The Barrio Boyzz, to Jerry Rivera, the audience will be immersed in the Puerto Rican pride and spirit that many from the Bronx still carry to this day, a pride that lives on through those who never forget where they came from. With Hispanic Heritage Month coming to a close, we want to celebrate a moment in history that is sometimes forgotten, excited for the audience to get up on their feet and sing along to the iconic music of the film, including the legendary title track, “I Like it Like That.”

Produced by Haley Seda.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

