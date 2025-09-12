54 Below Celebrates Halloween This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will celebrate the spooky season this October with a spectacular line up of shows including Burton in the Basement: A Tim Burton Cabaret, Summoning Sondheim, and The Best of Broadway Puppetry Halloween Spectacular.

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN: IN CONCERT, FEAT. Richard Kind, PAULA PELL & MORE! – OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM

When young pop sensation William Frankenstein is murdered, the family's nanny is blamed. However, local high school loner Mary Sheldon knows there's more to the story. Armed with a microphone and her own ambitions, she launches an investigative podcast to expose one Victor Frankenstein's secrets, unraveling a tale of dark science, monsters and an alarming amount of preventable murder. The deeper she digs, the more she realizes she's not only telling this story — she's in it.

Featuring a book by Matt cox (Puffs) and music & lyrics by Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op), the new glam-rock tinged musical comedy True Crime Frankenstein (or the Modern, Modern Prometheus) makes its NYC debut in a starry, raucous concert that explores the eternal question: what makes a monster and what makes a man?

This will be the NYC debut of True Crime Frankenstein – a commission from Concord Theatricals.

Featuring PJ Adzima, Ava Briglia, Josh Dela Cruz, Ellis Gage, Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, Tony Award nominee Richard Kind, Andy Miller, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan, Manu Narayan, Chrissy Pardo, Paula Pell, Allison Posner, Natalie Walker, and more stars to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BURTON IN THE BASEMENT: A Tim Burton CABARET – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Tim Burton will not appear at this performance

Enter 54 Below for a dark and whimsical night of music from the strange and

spectacular mind that is Tim Burton. Known for his gothic aesthetic, heartfelt oddballs, and off-beat humor, we're diving into Burton's decade-spanning career with a cabaret that's equal parts eerie, enchanting, and unforgettable.

Expect to hear songs from musicals that made their way to the big screen (and vice versa!), including the sweeping Southern whimsy of Big Fish, the technicolor wonder of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the dark, operatic tragedy of Sweeney Todd. We'll also journey through Burton's iconic stop-motion worlds with haunting melodies from Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas, plus a few surprises pulled from his deepest creative corners. Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Zachary Anderson, Brett Boline, Lauren Brown, Myles Carter, Anthony Chavers, Dillon Knight Drozdz, Zach Faust, Kendall W. Morgan, Santana Ortiz, Moana Poyer, Jack Roden, Gabriela Torres, Chris Tucker, and more stars to be announced!

Also joined by Thomas E. Carley on bass, Alex Jashinski on saxes, and Tim Schneider on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUMMONING SONDHEIM – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

A summoning tonight! Five-Star EdFringe hit Summoning Sondheim is a musical comedy séance, in which Grace O'Keefe (Best Newcomer Musical Comedy Awards '24, owner of Sondheim's tarot cards) and Jordana Belaiche (West End: Jane in Disney's Mary Poppins, Little Cosette in Les Misérables) summon Stephen Sondheim to save musical theatre, and therefore, the world.

Co-written by Jordana and Grace with original music by Grace (plus an occasional Sondheim parody), and directed and developed by Bel Parker, the show is a vehicle for elevating new womxn voices in musical theatre while venerating Sondheim's legacy. Each show features special guests.

“With its perfect blend of silliness, heart, and musical theater worship, “Summoning Sondheim” is a must-see” –London Theatre Reviews

Featuring Rebecca Kent and more stars to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROTTEN TO THE 54: A NIGHT OF SPOOKS, SONGS, AND SPELLS – OCTOBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Calling all wicked queens, mischievous sidekicks, and descendants of evil — Rotten to the 54 is a brand-new Halloween cabaret full of magic, mayhem, and musical mischief.

Featuring songs from your favorite animated classics and movie musicals — including spooky hits from a certain coven of 1693 witches, enchanted high schools, and the darker side of the fairytale universe — this concert is packed with nostalgia, iconic bops, and just a dash of poison apple flair.

Performed by a cast of NYC's fiercest vocalists, this night of spooks, songs, and spells is a celebration of the villains we love, the rebels we rooted for, and the characters who made being bad look so good.

Costumes encouraged. Magic guaranteed.

Produced by Luke Gilmore and Ginger Snap Theatrics.

Cast to be announced soon!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE RAGE: CARRIE 2, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

This year, there's no better Halloween icon to celebrate the season with than Carrie White………'s half-sister, Rachel Lang. Returning to 54 Below almost a decade after its debut, The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody—based on the very real 1999 cult-classic Carrie sequel—comes screlting back to NYC, brought to you by the creative team behind the cult-ish, classic-ish We Are The Tigers. A loving send-off to all things Carrie, The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody tells the familiar story of a troubled telekinetic teen who doesn't fare well at get-togethers, with a hauntingly catchy pop/rock score by Preston Max Allen and music direction and arrangements by Patrick Sulken, and direction by Michael Bello. Featuring We Are The Tigers' Jenny Rose Baker as Rachel Lang—with more crackerjack casting announcements to come—this is guaranteed to be a night you'll never forget!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 30 AT 9:30PM

The Broadway puppets are back by popular demand at 54 Below! In this enchanted evening, come enjoy selections from Broadway puppeteers and their felt friends as they ring in the spookiness of the Halloween season. You'll see Broadway puppets that you know and love from iconic plays and musicals, and get to know our other puppet pals joining the mix too! Come in costume and with your favorite puppet, it's going to be a night to remember!

Produced by Julia Schemmer.

Music direction Joshua Turchin.

Direction by Peter Charney.

Featuring Haven Burton, Kate Gaynor, Jamie Glickman, Richard Michael Gomez, Brandon Hardy, Gavin Kline, Rick Lyon, Jonothon Lyons, Ezekiel McCall, Denny Paschall, Conor Tague, Teddy Yudain, and more stars to be announced!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 2ND ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a frightfully fun night at The 2nd Annual Spooky Spectacular at 54 Below! This high-energy pop-rock concert brings together a powerhouse cast of performers from Broadway, national tours, television, and more for a hauntingly good time you won't forget.

Featuring killer covers of Halloween hits like Olivia Rodrigo's “Vampire,” “The Time Warp,” and “I Put a Spell on You,” this night is packed with the songs you scream-sing every October—and a few thrilling surprises. It's the perfect blend of glam, goth, and goosebumps.

Produced by Sydney Stephan, founder of Productions by Stephan, this one-night-only event is a must for spooky season lovers, music fans, and anyone who's ever danced under a full moon.

Costumes encouraged. Vibes: otherworldly.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

