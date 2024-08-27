22nd Annual New York Burlesque Festival to Take Place in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Burlesque Festival is the largest and most acclaimed festival of its kind in the world and has attracted sold-out crowds since its premiere in 2003. This October, Thirsty Girl Productions will serve up 4 nights of glitter and glamour in Gotham with over 100 eye-popping performances from international leading burlesque and variety entertainers at four of NYC’s hottest nightclubs. Bringing together over 2,500 enthusiastic audience members who, in addition to enjoying the tassels and tail feathers of burlesque and boylesque, will be entertained by live music, international DJs, variety and circus performers, and shopping at our pop-up boutiques for corsets, pasties, jewelry, vintage dresses, lingerie, couture gloves, and more!

Thursday, October 3rd, let the NYBF games begin with The Teaser Party at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn! Hosted by The Maine Attraction& Fancy Feast, this night is filled with performances by over a dozen national and international performers, plus foot stomping DJ Momotaro and go-go dancers galore. You can also visit our exciting burlesque shopping bazaar and enjoy post show dancing alongside the stars of the show!

Friday, October 4th, join us for The Premiere Party at Williamsburg’s iconic, Brooklyn Bowl. This infamous party hosted by Daphne Always & Maria Topcatt, features over 20 burlesque beauties from the weekend's spectacle of stars. Expect high energy and cutting-edge performances at this legendary night featuring burlesque, boylesque, variety, live music, and DJ Fresh Prince of Darkness spinning while NYC’s hottest go-go dancers take the stage! You can also shop our eclectic vendors including pasties, burlesque accessories, NYBF merchandise & more!

Saturday, October 5th, put on your top hat ‘n tails for the Saturday Spectacular at Sony Hall, hosted by Shelly Watson & The Great Wilfredo! This magical night with plenty of song and dance, evokes glamour in the venue formerly known as Billy Rose’s Diamond Horseshoe, and was once a famous 1940s burlesque house! Feel the ghosts of goddesses past and be dazzled by a showcase featuring the finest performers from around the globe in a timeless supper club atmosphere. This is truly a luscious night that’s not to be missed.

Sunday, October 6th, The New York Burlesque Festival goes out with one last hoorah at Manhattan’s Le Poisson Rouge with The Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show! Join us and our notorious cast at this Oscar-style escapade, full of mischievous antics, hosted by Sir Richard Castle. At this show, you will enjoy an awards ceremony that both honors and pokes fun at the world’s finest burlesque performers with a double D sized Golden Pastie for the winners. Categories include "The TMZ Award: For the performer most likely to have all the gossip” and, “The Dorothy Award: For the performer most likely to bring their dog into the dressing room during a show." Expect stellar performances and not just from the cast as the entire NYBF crew comes together for an evening of high jinks including an exclusive red carpet walk that kicks off the night!

For Festival VIP Passes and a Complete Lineup visit

WWW.THENEWYORKBURLESQUEFESTIVAL.COM

Individual tickets for each show are available at the venue’s websites listed below:

Thursday, October 3rd

The Teaser Party @ 3 Dollar Bill

260 Meserole St, Brooklyn

VIP Doors: 6:00pm

VIP Pre-Show Game Show: 6:30pm-7:15pm

GA Doors: 7:15pm

Show: 8:00pm

Tickets: $20-$50

www.3dollarbillbk.com

Friday, October 4th

The Premiere Party @ Brooklyn Bowl

61 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Doors: 6pm

Show: 7:30pm

Tickets: $20

www.brooklynbowl.com

Saturday, October 5th

The Saturday Spectacular @ Sony Hall

245 West 46th, NYC

VIP Doors: 6pm

GA Door: 6:30pm

Show: 7:00pm

Tickets: $55 -$70

www.sonyhall.com

Sunday, October 6th

The Golden Pastie Awards @ Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street, NYC

VIP Doors: 6:30pm

GA Doors: 7:00

Show: 8pm

Tickets: $35-60

www.lpr.com

Comments