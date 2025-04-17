13th Annual New York Asian Burlesque Festival to Take Place at Le Poisson Rouge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 13th Annual NY Asian Burlesque Festival will take palce at Le Poisson Rouge on Saturday May 10th, 2025.

The New York Asian Burlesque Festival is not only the biggest Asian burlesque event on the international calendar, it is the only one of its kind and brings the finest of Asian burlesque and cabaret artists from all over the world to New York City for a night of spectacular performances!

This year's 13th anniversary feature performers including: Agent Wednesday (NYC), Aza Lia (Toronto), Calamity Chang (NYC/PA), Ryan Shinji (NYC), Lady Mabuhay (NYC), Frankie Fictitious (SF), Fortune Cookie (NYC), Honey Bee Rose (Chicago), Malaya Sol (NYC), Lady Celestina (NYC), Mercy Masala (NYC), & Phoenix A'Blaze (San Diego).

Plus DJ Momotaro & ABF Crew: Persimmons Peaks, Sunny Moon, Joy Vicious and Filthy Mari Chino.

